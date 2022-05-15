Florida State softball named No. 2 overall seed in 2022 NCAA Tournament

The Florida State softball team capped off a historic regular season with the best NCAA Tournament seed in program history Sunday night.

On the NCAA Tournament selection show on ESPN2, the Seminoles (52-5) found out they are the No. 2 overall seed in this year's postseason tournament. That's the highest in program history, breaking the previous record of the No. 4 seed set in 2017 and 2019.

"We're excited. We've worked so hard this whole entire season to give us a chance to be home, host in front of our fans, with our families," FSU head coach Lonni Alameda said in an appearance on the ESPN2 selection show broadcast.

"Just really proud of us, of Team 39 and proud of our conference."

Defending national champions Oklahoma earned the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament with a 49-2 record.

The Seminoles entered Sunday night expected to land anywhere between the second and fourth overall seed. In the end, the Seminoles' challenging schedule with 18 games against ranked opponents and a 16-2 record in those games were enough when paired with the ACC Championship to lift FSU past No. 3 seed Virginia Tech and No. 4 seed Arkansas.

“We’re super excited coming off the ACC Championship,” outfielder Kalei Harding said. “We feel like we’re right where we need to be...I’m ready to hit the ground running.”

It's the eighth straight time that FSU will host a regional and the fifth time in the last six years that the Seminoles are a top-eight seed, which means their entire path to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City will be played at home.

FSU will open the Tallahassee Regional against Howard Friday at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2. Mississippi State is the No. 2 seed in FSU's regional while South Florida is the No. 3 seed. Those two teams will play Friday at 6 p.m. and the winners and losers of Friday's games will face off on Saturday.

"USF is a great ballclub. We've got some postseason experience playing them and (Georgina) Corrick is a great pitcher. She's done amazing things for the game of softball for USF," Alameda said.

"Mississippi State, SEC teams are always tested week-in and week-out. I think we've been tested week-in and week-out not only with our non-conference but now our conference season. We know that we're going to be ready to be in a boxing match and throwing punches right now. Excited about that.

"The Bison, they've had a great season. They've really gotten after it. I think Howard's a great team...No one to take lightly at this point but now it's Florida State softball playing Florida State softball. We've really got to make sure we get recovered, rested and ready to go this."

Recapping FSU's ACC title: Back on top: Florida State softball beats Clemson to win 18th ACC championship

Should the Seminoles advance to the Super Regional round, they would face off either No. 15 Missouri or whichever team comes out of the Columbia Regional.

The ACC is well represented in this year's tournament with four regional hosts and six teams included in the field of 64.

The rest of the top 16 teams that will host regionals are No. 5 UCLA, No. 6 Alabama, No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 8 Arizona State, No. 9 Northwestern, No. 10 Clemson, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 12 Duke, No. 13 Washington, No. 14 Florida, No. 15 Missouri and No. 16 UCF.

Reach Curt Weiler at cweiler@tallahassee.com or follow him on Twitter @CurtMWeiler.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida State softball named No. 2 overall seed in 2022 NCAA Tournament