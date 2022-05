Holly Holm goes up against Ketlen Vieira in a UFC Fight Night main event this Saturday, as each woman looks to move herself closer to a bantamweight title shot.Holm (14-5), who last fought in October 2020, famously won the belt in 2015, knocking out Ronda Rousey with a head kick to claim the gold.The American, 40, failed to regain the title when she challenged Amanda Nunes in 2019 and has also come up short in pursuit of featherweight gold on two occasions.Meanwhile, Brazilian Vieira is seeking her first title shot in the UFC but is on a patchy run with...

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO