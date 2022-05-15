ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Opinion: The Bucks Should Make This Trade

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gpjzg_0ff9dcMC00

The Milwaukee Bucks got eliminated by the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the second-round of the NBA Playoffs. I believe that they should make a trade this offseason with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Kyrie Irving.

The Milwaukee Bucks had their season come to an end on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts when they lost Game 7 of their second-round playoff series to the Boston Celtics by a score of 109-81.

The series was easily the most competitive matchup in the 2022 NBA Playoffs so far as neither team truly took an advantage at any point.

The Bucks won the NBA Championship last year, so their title defense officially comes to a close.

In the first-round of the playoffs, they beat the Chicago Bulls in just five games, but their second best offensive weapon Khris Middleton went down with a knee injury and he did not return at any point in the first or second-round.

Therefore, they were playing without a huge part of their team (he averaged over 20 points per game this season and was a key part of their championship run).

Giannis Antetokounmpo gave it all he had during the series, but they were clearly outmanned in the end against Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Celtics.

I believe that this loss is the perfect time for the Bucks to reevaluate their roster this summer, and I think that they should make a trade for another legitimate superstar to surround Antetokounmpo with.

The perfect player that I think would work would be Kyrie Irving.

Why Irving?

The Brooklyn Nets had a miserable fail in the first-round of the playoffs against the Celtics when they got swept 4-0.

A team led by Irving and Kevin Durant is a title-contender, and instead they looked out of sync all season long.

Irving at one point was not with the team, then he was a part-time player and finally he became a full-time player again.

Durant got injured for a large chunk of the season, which also threw them out of rhythm.

Not to mention they also traded James Harden for Ben Simmons, who did not end up playing in a single game.

Excuses aside, they still had Irving and Durant in the playoffs, and came up short.

The tenure of Irving and Durant in Brooklyn has not gone as planned (they have yet to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs), and Irving has a player-option that he can exercise this summer (or he can become a free-agent).

The Bucks have two stars surrounding Antetokounmpo in Jrue Holiday and Middleton.

Now that the Nets have Simmons, they don't need Irving to be their point guard, and they would probably be better off with a player like Holiday or Middleton.

Meanwhile, the Bucks need another legitimate star who can take the pressure off Antetokounmpo.

Irving is exactly that kind of player, and the salaries of either Middleton or Holiday would work in a deal.

The Bucks could form a big-three of Irving, Middleton (or Holiday) and Antetokounmpo.

While the Nets could have Simmons, Holiday (or Middleton) and Durant.

I think that the hypothetical deal would be extremely positive for both sides.

Comments / 19

Frank27
2d ago

Are you crazy? if Middleton wasn't hurt the Bucks beat Boston,Irving is too disruptive and primadonna

Reply(1)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
FastBreak on FanNation

Shocking News About Chris Paul

According to Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul had a left quad injury. The Suns lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, and the Mavs will now face off with the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.
PHOENIX, AZ
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Rajon Rondo allegations

According to TMZ, Ashley Bachelor says Rondo routinely verbally abuses her and their kids and threatened to do harm to her if she didn’t bring their son back downstairs to talk to him. “I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children,” said Bachelor....
NBA
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd Mocked Chris Paul After Game 7 For The 10 O’Clock Curfew He Gave His Suns Teammates: “Curfew, 10 O’Clock!”

Jason Kidd will be on Cloud 9 right now, as he was able to lead his Dallas Mavericks past the reigning Western Conference champions Phoenix Suns and into the Western Conference Finals. Kidd, who won his only NBA championship in Dallas, is now the head coach of the team and has done a wonderful job with them. After the game, Kidd gave a motivating speech to his players and even took a shot at Chris Paul.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Confirms ‘Winning Time’ Scene With Jerry Buss & Magic Johnson Is Accurate

With the Los Angeles Lakers failing to make the 2022 NBA Playoffs, some are speculating about LeBron James’ happiness and his future with the franchise. James is eligible to sign a two-year extension with the Lakers, though he may be taking a wait-and-see approach before committing to another couple of years. The front office has a lot of work to do when it comes to rebuilding the roster, but they also have the responsibility of finding a new head coach who can lead Los Angeles back to the Finals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics reveal new injury for Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart has been battered and bruised throughout much of the postseason, and the Boston Celtics star suffered a new injury during his team’s huge win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told reporters on Monday that Smart suffered a mid-foot sprain in Game...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Said The Phoenix Suns Should Pick Deandre Ayton Over Luka Doncic In The 2018 NBA Draft: “I Don’t Give A Damn About This How This Kid In Europe Looks... If You’re The Phoenix Suns, You Have To Take Deandre Ayton.”

Luka Doncic had a sublime performance against the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of their second-round series. In a win-or-go-home situation, Luka Doncic stepped up big time, as he scored 35 points to lead the Mavericks to a dominant victory over the Suns. Doncic has been touted as one of...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Championship#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Boston Celtics#The Brooklyn Nets#The Chicago Bulls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
FanSided

Chicago Bulls could pursue these 3 free agents from the Miami Heat

While the rest of the NBA world is ready to see who makes it out of the conference finals, the Chicago Bulls sit back and only wonder: what could have been?. Head coach Billy Donovan had a tough hand dealt to him this year, between injuries to key players and an early health and safety protocol situation, Chicago’s season featured plenty of adversity.
CHICAGO, IL
TMZ.com

Damian Lillard Claps Back At Patrick Beverley Over CP3 Criticism

Patrick Beverley is getting blasted by current and former NBA hoopers after criticizing Chris Paul on TV this morning ... with Damian Lillard and Matt Barnes going in on the NBA vet. Pat Bev ripped Paul -- aka the "Point God" -- on 'First Take' on Monday for his abysmal...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy