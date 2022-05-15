ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Most Recent Game 7 Injury Reports For Suns And Mavs

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have updated their injury reports for Game 7 as of 5:30 Eastern Time.

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are facing off on Sunday night in Arizona for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series, and the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 5:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dario Saric are the only two players that remain on the injury report, and neither player has played in the series.

The winner of the game will advance to the Western Conference Finals to play the Golden State Warriors.

The series has been an extremely volatile one as the road team has gone 0-6, and the home team in the series is 6-0.

The Suns are coming off making the NBA Finals last season, but they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

However, they picked up right where they left off, and finished the regular season as the first seed in Western Conference and also the best record in the entire NBA.

Meanwhile, the Mavs are in the second-round of the playoffs for the first time since 2011 when they beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship.

