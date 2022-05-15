ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Here's What Dwyane Wade Tweeted About Jayson Tatum

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GAB0Y_0ff9daak00

Dwyane Wade sent out a tweet about Jayson Tatum on Sunday afternoon. The Boston Celtics eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks in the second-round of the playoffs.

The Boston Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 109-81 in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon.

The win for the Celtics moves them on to the Eastern Conference Finals to face off with the Miami Heat, while the loss for the Bucks ends their season (and their title defense).

NBA legend Dwyane Wade sent out a tweet about Jayson Tatum during the afternoon.

The Celtics lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Brooklyn Nets last season, but this year they rebounded to finish the 2022 regular season as the second seed.

They swept the Nets in the first-round this year, and now have also beat the defending NBA Champion Bucks.

Tatum has turned himself into a superstar, and after having 46 points in Game 6, he went off for 23 points, six rebounds and eight assists in Game 7.

The Heat are the first seed in the east, so Games 1 and 2 will be in Florida.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • JAYSON TATUM MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 on Friday night in Wisconsin, which now forces a Game 7 on Sunday. After the big win, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum met with the media. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum’s girlfriend: Ella Mai

Jayson Tatum is one of the most exciting young superstars in the NBA. He’s a corner piece of the Boston Celtics franchise and is well on his way to a Hall of Fame career. When it comes to his dating life, he’s been in numerous relationships over the last few years. We’ve all seen his adorable young son Deuce, who Tatum had when he was just 19-years-old with his ex-girlfriend Toriah Lachell. However, the Celtics standout has been dating British R&B singer Ella Mai since. With that being said, we’re taking an in-depth look at Jayson Tatum’s girlfriend Ella Mai.
BOSTON, NY
The Spun

Chris Paul Has Already Made A Decision On Next Season

Chris Paul is dead set on being back with the Phoenix Suns next season. The Suns got upset by the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night in Game 7 as they lost at home, 123-90. The Mavericks will now take on the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. Paul...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Florida, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

Shocking News About Chris Paul

According to Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul had a left quad injury. The Suns lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, and the Mavs will now face off with the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics reveal new injury for Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart has been battered and bruised throughout much of the postseason, and the Boston Celtics star suffered a new injury during his team’s huge win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told reporters on Monday that Smart suffered a mid-foot sprain in Game...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Dwyane Wade
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Rajon Rondo allegations

According to TMZ, Ashley Bachelor says Rondo routinely verbally abuses her and their kids and threatened to do harm to her if she didn’t bring their son back downstairs to talk to him. “I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children,” said Bachelor....
NBA
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd Mocked Chris Paul After Game 7 For The 10 O’Clock Curfew He Gave His Suns Teammates: “Curfew, 10 O’Clock!”

Jason Kidd will be on Cloud 9 right now, as he was able to lead his Dallas Mavericks past the reigning Western Conference champions Phoenix Suns and into the Western Conference Finals. Kidd, who won his only NBA championship in Dallas, is now the head coach of the team and has done a wonderful job with them. After the game, Kidd gave a motivating speech to his players and even took a shot at Chris Paul.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Boston Celtics#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Brooklyn Nets#Nba Champion Bucks
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Confirms ‘Winning Time’ Scene With Jerry Buss & Magic Johnson Is Accurate

With the Los Angeles Lakers failing to make the 2022 NBA Playoffs, some are speculating about LeBron James’ happiness and his future with the franchise. James is eligible to sign a two-year extension with the Lakers, though he may be taking a wait-and-see approach before committing to another couple of years. The front office has a lot of work to do when it comes to rebuilding the roster, but they also have the responsibility of finding a new head coach who can lead Los Angeles back to the Finals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Said The Phoenix Suns Should Pick Deandre Ayton Over Luka Doncic In The 2018 NBA Draft: “I Don’t Give A Damn About This How This Kid In Europe Looks... If You’re The Phoenix Suns, You Have To Take Deandre Ayton.”

Luka Doncic had a sublime performance against the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of their second-round series. In a win-or-go-home situation, Luka Doncic stepped up big time, as he scored 35 points to lead the Mavericks to a dominant victory over the Suns. Doncic has been touted as one of...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Jayson Tatum, Celtics look dangerous after eliminating Bucks

The Boston Celtics eliminated the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in a wild 109-81 blowout Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Grant Williams scored a career-high 27 points and hit seven 3-pointers, while Jayson Tatum added 23 points. The Celtics set a Game 7 record by downing 22 3-pointers on their way to securing a spot in the East finals.
BOSTON, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy