Austin, TX

Authorities investigating after body found alongside road in NE Austin

By Kasey Johns
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Authorities are investigating after a body was found on the side of the road in northeast Austin Sunday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the body was found along southbound U.S. 183 just after the Cameron Road exit just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said it wasn't immediately clear if the victim's death was due to trauma injuries or other medical causes.

Police are on the scene investigating, with southbound U.S. 183 traffic being diverted to the frontage road at the Cameron Road exit.

Talk Radio 1370

Talk Radio 1370

Austin, TX
