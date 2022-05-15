ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

Cornerstone Club Joins Montage International’s Distinctive Collection of Premier Golf Courses and Luxury Clubs

By Editorial Calendar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontage International today announces it will take over the management and operation of Cornerstone Club, a full-service private club and residential community located in Montrose, Colorado, just 40 miles from Telluride. Montage International’s ultra-luxury hospitality company manages some of the country’s premier private membership and golf clubs and will run golf...

