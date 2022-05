Nuveen Real Estate today unveiled a $40 million upgrade of 780 Third Avenue in Manhattan’s Midtown East neighborhood, now called The Gardens at 780. The renovation of the 512,000 square foot building is expected to be complete in June and will provide tenants with top-flight amenities including a new park, a state-of-the-art gym and wellness center, a cafe, a work lounge, and conference rooms. As part of the overhaul, Nuveen has named nationally acclaimed hospitality group DMK, run by David Morton, to oversee the building’s food and beverage program, including a new signature restaurant. The overall project was designed by A+I and is centered around nature and greenery to provide tenants with a workspace unlike any other in the immediate area. A CBRE team led by Vice Chairman Paul Amrich is handling leasing on behalf of Nuveen.

