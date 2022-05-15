Housing market spotlight: See the trends in ZIP 38401, Columbia

Every Sunday, The Tennessean highlights a different ZIP code, as we strive to inform readers and help them navigate Middle Tennessee’s red hot real estate market.

This week, we go 46 miles south of downtown Nashville to look at ZIP 38401, which includes the city of Columbia, county seat of Maury County. Home builders have been flocking here making it a fast-growing area around Nashville.

One of the historic landmarks here is President Polk’s home and the public square in downtown Columbia anchored by its courthouse. Near downtown is the growing Columbia Arts District.

Columbia is the largest town on the Duck River, which flows some 280 miles throughout seven counties. Columbia is also home to Mule Days, a celebration of all things mule that started in 1840.

By the numbers, here’s what’s going on in 38401 according to data from the Greater Nashville Association of Realtors.

Home prices jump

Median sales price for a home in 38401 as of this time in 2021 was $261,900. Year to date, the median sales price is now $350,000.

Homes sell fast

Homes spent an average of 31 days on the market at this time a year ago. So far this year, homes spend about 29 days on the market.

Closings rise

Home buyers closed on 469 homes as of this time in 2021. This year so far, home buyers have closed on 560 homes in ZIP 38401. Current inventory here is 176 homes.

