Cherokee County, OK

Troopers Say 26-Year-Old Woman Killed In Cherokee County Crash

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reported a deadly crash in Cherokee County that killed 26-year-old Lara Sarett Sunday morning.

According to the OHP, Lara Sarett, of Tulsa, OK, was a passenger in a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Thomas Baty, 22.

Troopers said Baty, Sarett and another passenger, Alessa Gilbert, were driving on E. Steely Hollow Road about three miles north of Tahlequah when the crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m.

The OHP said Sarett was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead due to massive injuries.

Baty was admitted to the hospital with head and internal injuries. His condition has not been specified.

Gilbert was treated from and released.

The OHP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Stay tuned for updates.

