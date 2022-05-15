Perez hits 2-run single in 9th, Royals overtake Rockies 8-7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer outdueled Davis Martin as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 in the second game of a doubleheader. The White Sox won the first game 3-0. Singer (1-0) had his best outing since last Sept. 5, when he threw seven shutout innings against the White Sox. He struck out a career-high nine batters and didn't walk anyone. He allowed just four hits in seven innings.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO