Kansas City, MO

Perez hits 2-run single in 9th, Royals overtake Rockies 8-7

 3 days ago
DENVER (AP) — Salvador Perez hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the ninth inning and the Kansas City Royals recovered from blowing a...

Salina Post

T-Bird baseball falls to KCKCC in 1st game of Plains District tourney

CONCORDIA - Early morning offensive struggles would see the Cloud County Community College baseball team not put a runner on-base until the top of the seventh leading to a 5-1 defeat to No. 3 seed Kansas City Kansas Community College in the opening game of the 2022 NJCAA Plains District Tournament at Tointon Family Stadium at Kansas State University in Manhattan on Tuesday.
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: White Sox, Royals split doubleheader

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer outdueled Davis Martin as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 in the second game of a doubleheader. The White Sox won the first game 3-0. Singer (1-0) had his best outing since last Sept. 5, when he threw seven shutout innings against the White Sox. He struck out a career-high nine batters and didn't walk anyone. He allowed just four hits in seven innings.
CHICAGO, IL
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

