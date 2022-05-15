ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Police search for suspect who killed 16-year-old Kansas boy

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting in Wichita. Just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Police: Suspects beat, burned victim during Kan. home robbery

LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating six suspects in connection with a home-invasion violent attack. On May 2, police responded to an apartment building in northeast Emporia after multiple 911 calls indicating people were running in the area and one person was reported yelling for help, according to Police Captain Lisa Hayes.
EMPORIA, KS
Salina Post

Police looking for car stolen in southwest Salina

Police are looking for a car that was stolen from a southwest Salina neighborhood earlier this week. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a black 2006 Chevrolet Impala with a thin red stripe on both sides, was stolen from the 300 block of Maple Avenue sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Car belonging to Salina man stolen along Interstate 135

A Salina man is missing his car after it was stolen from the side of Interstate 135 in far southern Saline County. The 28-year-old man told deputies that he was northbound on I-135 when his tan 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix broke down near milepost 79 a bit north of Bridgeport, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Good Samaritan struck by motorcycle at Kan. crash scene has died

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Two people have died and two others were injured in two separate accident just after 2a.m. Saturday in Wichita. Police identified the motorcyclist who died as 38-year-old Justin Cunningham of Andover, according to Officer Trevor Macy. The Good Samaritan who observed the initial accident and attempted to help the occupants before she was struck by the motorcycle also died on Monday, according to Macy.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Salina Post

Downtown business burglarized; Salina man arrested

A Salina man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a downtown Salina business was burglarized. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to Airgas, 300 N. Seventh Street, at approximately 12:40 a.m. Wednesday for the report of an alarm going off. When they arrived, they found the southeast door to the business was shattered, with glass from the door inside. Damage to the door was estimated at $1,000.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Crime line tip leads to Kansas homicide investigation

MONTGOMERY COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Coffeyville Police Department, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed inside a Coffeyville home, according to a media release from the agency. Just before 10:30a.m. Monday morning, the...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
Salina Post

Salina man arrested on requested drug, gun charges Monday

What started as a traffic stop turned into a pursuit that ended with the arrest of a Salina man on requested drug and gun charges Monday night. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer saw a 2005 Nissan Maxima with no operable taillights driving southbound in the 400 block of N. Broadway Boulevard at approximately 9 p.m. Monday. The officer attempted to stop the car, but it continued south until turning into the parking lot of Kwik Star convenience store, 100 N. Broadway Boulevard, where it backed into a parking stall and the driver was apprehended.
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#The Boy#Violent Crime#Ems
Salina Post

SUV containing human ashes stolen from north Salina hotel

Police are looking for an SUV and multiple items that were inside, including an urn with human ashes, that were stolen from a north Salina hotel earlier this week. A 27-year-old Salina man told police that sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. Monday, someone stole his silver 2014 Dodge Journey from the parking lot of Days Inn, 407 W. Diamond Drive, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The SUV had a Kansas license plate of 743MWC.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County booking activity, May 18

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Boyett, Shane Richard Michael; 19; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Contempt of Court; Direct.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Focus strikes Focus; passenger injured; drivers cited

One person was injured in a two-vehicle wreck Friday morning in north Salina. Crystal Abrams, 40, of Salina, was southbound on N. Seventh Street in a 2009 Ford Focus and stopped at the W. Decatur Street intersection when she pulled out and struck a westbound 2007 Ford Focus driven by Deanna Campbell, 37, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salina Post

GSCF awards more than $95,000 in scholarships

The Greater Salina Community Foundation has awarded more than $95,000 in scholarships to area students for the upcoming academic year. This includes 16 scholarships that are being renewed for recipients from previous years. The Alice A. Riggs Ell-Saline K-State Scholarship is for graduates of Ell-Saline High School who will attend...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Festival Friday to include food, fun, artists at work

The 2022 Smoky Hill River Festival is less than a month away and Salina Arts & Humanities is bringing some pre-festival fun to downtown Salina Friday. Festival Friday is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot at 140 S. Fifth Street, the site of the latest mural effort: the Artwork Alley Mural Expo '22.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Ashby House board selected Burgoon as new director

A longtime educator has been selected as the new Ashby House director. The Ashby House Board announced Wednesday morning that it had selected Darrell Burgoon as its new director. Burgoon is replacing Andy Houltberg, who has taken the CEO position with Breakthrough Episcopal Services in Wichita, according to a release...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Trojan track prepares for loaded Phillipsburg regional

The Southeast of Saline track and field teams will head to Phillipsburg on Thursday for this year’s regional meet, hoping to set themselves up well for state later this month. The boy’s team will enter this regional as favorites, following their first back-to-back league championships in program history.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Abilene CVB one of 11 tourism grant recipients

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday the 11 recipients of the Kansas Tourism Attraction Development Grants. The grants were presented by Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland on May 13 at an event at the Colby Events Center. “Tourism is the welcoming committee for new residents and...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy