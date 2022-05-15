2 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Houston flea market

HOUSTON ( KETK ) — Two people are dead and three others have been hospitalized after a shooting at flea market in Houston Sunday afternoon.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred at a flea market on Airline Drive and is speculated to have stemmed from an altercation between two parties that turned violent.

The sheriff’s office stated that at this time the wounded were all likely participants in the altercation and that no bystanders were injured. They also confirmed that two pistols were recovered from the scene.

