ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Rescued ponies, inside the Profile Tavern and more: ICYMI

By The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago

Good morning, folks! Believe it or not, we’re halfway through May already – although this weather has us already smack dab into summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EsJob_0ff9c6Uw00

Before we move forward, let’s take a quick trip back at the stories we covered in the past week. Our top story of the past week was an update on the ponies that were rescued from Berkley, and how they are healing and learning to trust people again. Meanwhile, a local quilter is following her dream; Dighton and Rehoboth are considering going their separate ways; a peek inside the Profile Tavern, and much more. See what you might have missed, right here.

Nearly two years since the crime shook the community, a jury found the lead suspect in a homophobic attack against a Taunton man not guilty of all charges. Michael Lee Cates, of 225 Grove St. in Brockton, had been charged with assault and battery with serious bodily injury, assault and battery with intent to intimidate, and a civil rights violation. Find out all the details right here.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy -- go to tauntongazette.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Check out all these stories and more at tauntongazette.com.

Comments / 0

Related
capecod.com

Sandwich rescuers respond to swimmer in distress at Town Neck Beach

SANDWICH – Sandwich rescuers responded to Town Neck Beach late Tuesday morning after reports of a swimmer in distress. The victim was reportedly able to get ashore. Firefighters launched an inflatable boat to bring the victim back to the beach for evaluation. Further details were not immediately available. Officials...
SANDWICH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Newborn puppies abandoned in Massachusetts, left in box on side of the road

“On Friday night, May 13, 2022, between 8:00pm-9-00pm, six newborn puppies were left in a box on the side of Cedar Street in Hollison, Massachusetts. These puppies are now being cared for by animal control. The Holliston Police Department is seeking information related to these puppies, which are estimated to be less than one week old.
HOLLISTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berkley, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Taunton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
City
Brockton, MA
Taunton, MA
Pets & Animals
City
Dighton, MA
City
Rehoboth, MA
Taunton, MA
Lifestyle
Live 95.9

This Idyllic & Unique Windmill is One of the Best Beach Rentals in Massachusetts

Cape Cod rentals are a staple of summertime here in Massachusetts and the market is hotter than ever. We discovered one of the coolest and most unique rentals on the Cape!. Listed on Airbnb by Chatham Village Vacation Properties, the Windmill Cooatge invites folks to enjoy their vacation at this classic, historic property in Chatham's Old Village neighborhood. Downtown, the beach, and the Chatham Lighthouse are just a short walk from this incredibly charming cottage.
CHATHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Profile Tavern
fallriverreporter.com

Wife accidentally hits husband with vehicle in Fall River

A wife accidently hit her husband with a vehicle over the weekend. According to Captain Barden Castro, on Saturday at approximately 1:30 p.m., Fall River Police responded to the 5500 block of North Main Street for a reported vehicle which had struck a person. Upon arrival, officers determined that a...
FALL RIVER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
ABC6.com

Woman questioned for allegedly vandalizing memorial in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was questioned by police after allegedly vandalizing a memorial honoring fallen marines over the weekend. The woman, only identified as a 46-year-old, was spotted entering the Public Library on Empire Street on Monday. Police then took the woman into custody for questioning over...
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

Part of Route 1 in Saugus shut down after 2 tractor-trailers crash

SAUGUS (CBS) – Part of Route 1 in Saugus was shut down after two tractor-trailers crashed early Wednesday morning. The northbound side of the road was closed from Main Street to Walnut Street for about three hours so the trucks could be removed and a fuel spill could be cleaned up. The road completely re-opened to traffic just before 8 a.m. There’s no word yet on what caused the crash. Massachusetts State Police said the drivers had minor injuries.
SAUGUS, MA
FUN 107

Fall River Police: Help Us Find This Missing Boy

FALL RIVER — Fall River police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Missing city resident William Penardo was last seen in the Flint neighborhood on May 5, according to police spokesperson Capt. Barden Castro. He was last seen wearing a tan sweatshirt, black...
FALL RIVER, MA
WCVB

4 fishermen rescued when boat sinks off Provincetown, Massachusetts

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Four people were rescued Tuesday after their fishing vessel sank off the coast of Provincetown, Massachusetts. The Coast Guard said the 34-foot Angela & Maria sank about 2 miles off Provincetown at about 10:10 a.m. No injuries were reported. The Coast Guard said the crew did...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
quincyquarry.com

US Attorney Rachael Rollins opening Civil RIghts investigation into the City of Quincy’s long koch-blocking rebuilding of the Long Island Bridge #mayorkoch

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. US Attorney Rachael Rollins opening Civil RIghts investigation into the City of Quincy’s long koch-blocking rebuilding the Long Island Bridge. Featured image by Eric Kilby. – News about Quincy Massachusetts covered by...
QUINCY, MA
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

1K+
Followers
615
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

 http://tauntongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy