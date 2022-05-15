ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Suspect in Buffalo mass shooting was previously investigated by police

NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities say the 18-year-old made a threat at his high school last June. School officials alerted...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
insideedition.com

These Are the 10 Victims of the Buffalo Supermarket Shooting

New details are emerging about the 10 victims of the hate-fueled mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood over the weekend. The victims range in age from 32 to 86 — all lives cut short amid the senseless tragedy. Three other people, a 20-year-old, a 50-year-old and a 55-year-old, were also injured in the shooting.
BUFFALO, NY
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Buffalo supermarket worker kicked gunman out of store night before shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tops employee says the man who fatally shot 10 people at the Buffalo supermarket was kicked out of the store the day before the shooting. Shonnell Harris Teague is the operations manager for the store. She says two customers complained about the 18-year-old Payton Gendron Friday night after he was asking for money.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

'He was sitting outside'; Barbershop owner describes interaction with mass shooting suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At a place sacred to the Black community, it’s hard to imagine that steps away Saturday’s shooting could happen. "It's something that you never thought was going to happen here," said Daniel Love, owner of Mr. Love Barbershop. "We were cutting hair, I was showing one of my apprentices tips on how to do a haircut and I just heard a loud 'pow pow pow.'"
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Vicky White buried in Alabama funeral after 11-day police manhunt for fugitive prison guard

The funeral was being held on Saturday afternoon for Vicky White, an Alabama corrections official who helped inmate and boyfriend Casey White escape a county jail, leading police on an 11-day manhunt where Ms White died – apparently by suicide – as police closed in.The service was taking place at Center Hill Cemetery in Lexington, Alabama, about 24 miles away from the jail where the couple made their dramatic escape.The memorial is the final chapter in a dramatic search for the fugitives involving police from Alabama to Indiana, where the couple was found in a motel.Vicky White, who is unrelated to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Police#Mental Health#Violent Crime
The Independent

Gun used in Buffalo supermarket shooting was bought legally but modified, governor says

The weapon used in the mass-shooting in Buffalo was obtained legally but was modified later with “illegal magazines” available on sale in other states like Pennsylvania, according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul.The magazines used in the attack are not allowed to be sold in New York, officials said.An 18-year-old white male from New York opened fire at a Tops Friendly supermarket in Buffalo on Sunday shot at least 13 people, out of which 11 were Black, Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.Calling the gunman “a white supremacist”, Ms Hochul said he terrorised New York’s second-largest city in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NPR

Here are the 10 people killed and 3 hurt in the Buffalo shooting

The Buffalo Police Department has released its official list of victims in Saturday's shooting at Tops Friendly Markets. The department said on Sunday that the victims' identities were confirmed and all families and loved ones have been notified. The 10 people who were killed:. Roberta A. Drury of Buffalo, N.Y....
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
New Zealand
Daily News

Taco Bell worker held without bail in cold-blooded killing of customer after earlier disputes

A cold-blooded Taco Bell worker stalked and fatally shot a total stranger after a pair of late-night confrontations both inside and outside inside the Bronx fast-food joint, authorities said Wednesday. Accused killer Edison Cruz, 25, first scuffled with victim David Scott at the restaurant, with the killer following the customer and his wife when they walked out, said Bronx prosecutor John ...
The Independent

Buffalo shooting suspect called for Sadiq Khan to be murdered in white supremacist manifesto

London mayor Sadiq Khan has said he feels “incredibly safe” despite being named by Buffalo shooting suspect Payton Gendron on a list of enemies he wanted dead.Gendron, 18, is accused of shooting dead 10 people at a supermarket in the US city on Saturday.Mr Khan was reportedly described as a “Muslim invader” under a page entitled “Kill high profile enemies” in a 180-page manifesto published online by Gendron.The thoughts and prayers of London are with the people of Buffalo and all the families who have lost loved ones in this dreadful attack. Our diversity is our strength. Hate will never...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Buffalo shooting suspect made hateful statements towards Black community after his arrest, police say

The 18-year-old suspected of opening fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York state, reportedly made disturbing and hateful statements following his arrest.Payton Gendron’s statements during his initial questioning showed he was filled with hatred towards the Black community, police officers told CNN.On Saturday, a gunman killed 10 people and wounded three others at the Tops Friendly Markets store, which is in a predominantly Black neighbourhood in Buffalo. Out of the 13 people shot, 11 were Black, officials have said.Mr Gendron has been charged with first-degree murder – which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

NBC News

364K+
Followers
45K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy