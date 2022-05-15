Suspect in Buffalo mass shooting was previously investigated by police
Authorities say the 18-year-old made a threat at his high school last June. School officials alerted...www.nbcnews.com
Authorities say the 18-year-old made a threat at his high school last June. School officials alerted...www.nbcnews.com
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0