Seandell Holliday, 16, had a goal of living to 21 but was fatally shot at Millennium Park

 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mom of the 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed during chaos at Millennium Park Saturday night says he was a very intelligent young man whose life was cut too short.

She said her son, Seandell Holliday, fixed computers and cell phones. He was part of a large group gathered at Millennium Park Saturday night.

Seandell, a freshman at Gary Comer High School, joined a program to keep young men out of violence last year. It's called Champs Mentoring.

Vondale Singleton started the program and said Seandell had a bright future ahead of him.

"My heart dropped because this is not my first rodeo," he said. "I've done too many funerals for boys and young men under 18. He was very intelligent, always respectful. Our interactions were more about what did he need to do to get to the next level."

He said Seandell wrote down 10 goals. One of those was to reach the age of 21.

"So the next day we had a conversation in class about why he put that. He said there's so many things that happen in Chicago that you can die at any point at any day," Singleton said.

Video that has been circulating around social media shows the moments before Seandell was shot in the chest Saturday night.

The Chicago Police Department and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office say Seandell was standing by "The Bean" when he was shot.

Kareem Wells started the KWOE Foundation. It stands for Know your genius, Work to be unstoppable, Own your actions and Explore the world. He and so many other organizations want to keep kids from migrating to violence.

They see me walking with this flag they would laugh at me because this ain't cool. This aint cool, but to save lives to me is very cool," said Wells.

Officials with the city say they are working with mentor programs such as Champs to find a solution that would allow kids to gather downtown but not allow things to get out of hand.

Chicago police say charges are pending for the two people who were being questioned Saturday night.

Everyone wants to be the next viral case, it's sad this boy lost his life. but, it's so much anger in the world. why are your kids protesting everything and outside after dark. kids should be kids. it's not 1950 and people really should stop putting this and hatred in these kids head. I blame social media but, I blame parents first. most of them don't do jack with their kids, too busy doing other S. old school was the best. I see kids outside plenty when it's warm after dark, it's sad these parents aren't S.

When the street lights came on, we had to quit playing softball on the corner or else….. try that parents!

It's crazy for that to be his goal but unfortunately when u doing wrong it can come back & as seen on the video ge tried fighting a guy & boom he shot 🤦🏾‍♀️this is sad but parents teach your kids that walkn away isn't a coward move its the smart move. sending prayers 🙏🏽 to his family but I hope other teens see this & figure fighting isn't the key

