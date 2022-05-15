Bruce Kreitler: Shortages taking a toll on tree sellers

While this probably isn't much of a surprise to anybody, there are a lot of shortages of things that we used to be able to dependably buy whenever we wanted them.

And not only are things in short supply, very often - actually, most of the time - the price has gone up.

For instance, some of the chemicals that I use have nearly doubled in price. Oddly, one chemical that I use - and it's definitely one of the more expensive ones - actually has come down in price. I'm sure that's a mistake that the manufacturer and/or distributer will correct soon enough.

One of the things that is in short supply - or let's just say not available as easily as normal - is plants. And while this is true somewhat across the board for all plants, I'm mostly interested in trees.

On a side note though, perennials and trees are harder to get because they take longer to grow to any size, and a lot of them were wiped out - even at the growers and distributors, not just in peoples' yards.

Oddly enough, while annual color plants can be re-grown rather quickly, there has been a huge demand for them that keeps them a little hard to get. In other words, plant shortages all around, even in the things that can be grown quickly.

Getting back to trees, one of the things that I'm not doing is selling/planting trees this year. The reason is because the supply has become so erratic, and prices on them change so fast, I can't keep up.

What I've been doing is sending my customers who want trees to nurseries because they are much closer to the suppliers and can do a much better job of getting the trees that someone wants. And give them a firm price. Mostly, this ability is because they have trees in stock, and have frequent discussions about what is and isn't available with their suppliers.

When I first started planting trees for people, if someone wanted a large tree in their yard, I could simply get with them about what kind they wanted and what size. Then, I could just order and plant it for them. That's not how it goes today by any stretch of the imagination.

In fact, I know of some growers that, even last year - or maybe considering what happened because of last years' cold weather event - started cutting off the people who had only dealt with them on small orders, or infrequent ones.

More: Bruce Kreitler: Beware sloughing bark's bite

More: Bruce Kreitler: Stressed trees need a little extra TLC

More: Bruce Kreitler: Don't go up the wrong tree when meeting pets

This didn't happen to me, and I also have to add that I don't think the companies who did this were being greedy or doing it out of any ill will. It's just that they knew they were going to have a limited ability to supply customers, and they were going to have to concentrate on the ones who helped them stay in business.

Keep in mind that what was lost at growers, suppliers and nurseries was a huge economic loss for those businesses.

One of the things that I was hoping would develop out of the tree shortages I have described is that in the constant search for more plants, some of the old varieties of trees that don't get planted much these days - but are good trees - would start showing up. That has happened a little bit but so far, not too much.

Oh well, we are going to have years of these shortages ahead of us, at least for trees, so maybe I will start seeing some silver poplars, chitalpas, catalpas or Arizona cypresses poking out of the ground here and there.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Bruce Kreitler: Shortages taking a toll on tree sellers