Callahan County, TX

Big Country kids take home 4-H wins

By Carl Kieke
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago

It looks like a large contingent of 4-H youth from Callahan County will be heading for College Station next month.

I listed a few qualifiers last week , and have now received more. I also have some from other counties but would like to hear from those not listed here.

From other counties: Two Brown County 4-H’ers won their categories: Payton Tilley in 4-H education and Rylah Morgan in public speaking.

Share the Fun is a category embracing performance of various kinds. Lydia Draper of Nolan County finished second in music and Seven Carter of Taylor County (and Cooper High) second in vocal, both qualifying for the state roundup.

Runnels County always seems to send a large group. Kaelynn Hoelscher won the open ag category and was also room champion. I expect to hear of more entries from this county.

Others qualifying from Callahan County included the mohair and wool teams, both finishing second. Combined, they won the overall championship at the wool and mohair contest. (These are invitational events for state roundup.) Team members were Kilye Winge, Janna Arnold, Avery Walton and Kasey Arnold on both teams.

A side note: Watch out for Runnels County in the future in this event. Their junior teams finished second (mohair) and third (wool). Juniors do not compete beyond the district level.

Upcoming events

  • Donkey Day (cleanup jobs) for Boy Scout Camp Billy Gibbons, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. No fee; lunch provided for those who register at texastrailsbsa.com . 325-677-2688.
  • Cleanup day at Girl Scout Camp Timberlake, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Come-and-go or stay all day. Bring a sack lunch. No fee, but register at gs-top.org under “Events” calendar (deadline has passed; check for availability).
  • First aid/CPR training, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, San Angelo Girl Scout office. $80 per participant. Registration deadline has passed; contact customercare@gsctx for availability.

Deadlines

  • Thursday for New Leader Learning Path for adult Girl Scout leaders, 6:30 p.m. May 23 (virtual event). No fee, but register at gs-top.org under “Events” calendar.
  • Tuesday for Outdoor 101 training for Girl Scout adult leaders May 24 (online event). A prerequisite for all outdoor training classes. $30 per participant; register at gs-top.org under “Events” calendar.
  • Thursday for Girl Scout New Leader Training May 23 (online event). No fee, but register at gs-top.org under “Events” calendar. Designed for Texas Oklahoma Plains leaders, but would benefit out-of-council leaders.
  • May 23 for Girl Scout Gold Award recognition ceremonies, 10:30 a.m. June 4, State Capitol, Austin. No cost to register; check with your local council for procedures. Appropriate adult leadership required on-site.

Check online

Closings/cancellations

  • Girl Scout facilities in Central Texas Council, including Brownwood office, available by appointment only. Masks required unless otherwise specified. Gsctx.org or 800-733-0011.

Contact Carl Kieke at 325-673-3552 (voice only); or kiekec@suddenlink.net. Deadline is Monday for publication the following Monday.

POLITICS
