Abilene, TX

Dial 'M' for mystery at the Mockingbird library

By Marianne Vadney
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago

If you are a fan of murder, mystery and intrigue, you won’t want to miss out on the programming that the Mockingbird Branch Library is offering the third week of May.

Most programs will be centered on solving crimes, detective work and just good old-fashioned murder who-dunnits. So, join us at the Mockingbird Branch Library on May 16, for the beginning of Mockingbird Murder Mystery week.

To start the week, at 6 p.m. Monday the Mockingbird Branch will have an interactive Murder Mystery for people to solve. Attendees will be placed in the role of detective trying to figure who the murderer is in their midst. This free event is for teens and adults.

Tuesday, at 6 p.m., come to the Mockingbird Branch for a look inside the world of forensics. We will have the Abilene Police Department here to share about the different aspects of working in forensics – science, fingerprints and crime scenes!

See how real-life forensics compares to TV forensics. This program is geared toward older kids/teens and adults. A back-up date of May 24 has been scheduled in case our local team is busy.

Learn all about the history of this fascinating field in “18 Tiny Deaths: the Untold Story of Frances Glessner Lee and the Invention of Modern Forensics” by Bruce Goldfarb. Lee developed methods to train law enforcement to investigate violent crimes using tiny – but highly detailed – dioramas that are still employed today.

Then on Saturday we will have an escape room based on the cult classic film, "Clue." The escape room will be available 5-7 p.m., and the library will also be showing a paired movie starting at 6 p.m. So, feel free to come for just the movie, just the escape room, or, come and enjoy both!

If this program inspires you, consider borrowing “The Do-It-Yourself Escape Room Book: a Practical Guide to Writing Your Own Clues, Designing Puzzles and Creating Your Own Challenges” by Paige Ellsworth Lyman.

Immerse yourself in the world of murder mysteries via your Mockingbird Branch Library with our compelling programs from May 16-21.

Of course, all of our locations have mysteries to listen to, read or watch as well as the many titles offered through Libby and Hoopla. Visit any Abilene Public Library location to get started.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Dial 'M' for mystery at the Mockingbird library

Abilene, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Government
Local
Texas Entertainment
