Rodman Buzz for week of May 16

Book clubs

Teen Book Club – 4 p.m. Monday. Teen Book Club meets the third Monday of the month at the Main Library. Led by Jaime Gross, the selected title for May is “Sanctuary,” by Caryn Lix. The program is for patrons ages 12-18. For more information, call 330-821-2665, ext. 217.

True Crime Junkies – 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Led by Ashley Mock, a reference librarian at Rodman Public Library, the book discussion group meets the third Tuesday of the month at the Main Library. The selected title for May is “True Crime Addict: How I Lost Myself in the Mysterious Disappearance of Maura Murray,” by James Renner. For more information, call 330-821-2665, ext. 215.

Kids Book Club – 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Ages 8-12 are invited to the club, which meets the third Wednesday of each month. The May selection is “The Best Friend Battle,” by Lindsay Eyre. Led by Stacy Digianantonio, meetings include a brief discussion of the book, a fun activity and a snack. Registration is required for each session at rodmanlibrary.evanced.info/signup. For more information, call 330-821-2665, ext. 223.

RPL Evening Book Club – 6 p.m. May 23. The RPL Evening Book Club meets the fourth Monday of each month in the Main Library. The May 23 title is “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr. For more information, call 330-821-2665, ext. 107.

Ongoing programs

Teen Gaming – 3 p.m. Thursday. Ages 12 to 18 are invited to Rodman Public Library every other Thursday to play their favorite video games on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Playstation 3 & 4, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo WiiU. Teens will have the opportunity to play a different game each week. Games with ratings from “E” for Everyone, up to “T” for Teen level, will be offered. No registration is required for these free gaming events. For more information, call the library at 330-821-2665, ext. 214. Video gaming is in partnership with Synergy Alliance.

Tech Time Thursday – 11 a.m. Thursdays. A librarian is available each week for an hour at Rodman Public Library. During that hour, the librarian can answer basic questions about your computer or electronic devices, such as cellphones, laptops and tablets. No registration required. For more information, call the Main Library at 330-821-2665, ext. 216.