Alliance, OH

Spectrum Channel 1022 schedule for week of May 16

 3 days ago

'Aroundtown'

Logan McKee visits the University of Mount Union for Vinylathon, a national marathon event featuring records.

Monday, May 16 – 9:00 a.m.

Wednesday, May 18 – 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 19 – 2:00 p.m.

Friday, May 20 – 9:00 a.m.

AHS Top 10%

Featuring Misty McMasters, Patrick Burse, Thomas Butt and Blake Hood.

Monday, May 16 – 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17 – 9:00 a.m.

Wednesday, May 18 – 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 19 – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, May 20 – 2:00 p.m.

'Q&A With Child and Adolescent Behavioral Services' \ 'Rodman Library Presents'

Q&A: Dan Mucci interviews Kim Cernansky, assistant clinical officer, about school-based programs and ideas for parents and children over the summer.

Rodman: Cyndi Shutt and Stacy Digianantonio talk about the summer reading program

Monday, May 16 – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17 – 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18 – 9:00 a.m.

Thursday, May 19 – 10 p.m.

Friday, May 20 – 6:00 p.m.

'Focus on Flyers'

John Hampu interviews Matt Lansell and Logan McGee.

Monday, May 16 – 10:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17 – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18 – 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 19 – 9:00 a.m.

Friday, May 20 – 10:00 p.m.

Other programming

Kyle's Kitchen-Cheesy Bread – Weekdays at 8:30 a.m.,11 a.m., 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Artist for a Day-Wood Decor – Weekdays following Kyle's Kitchen.

Alliance City Council meetings can be seen at 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Alliance City School Board meetings can be seen at 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

