JPS hosts Summer Reading Book Parade

By Marie Mennefield
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) got an early jump on summer with a Summer Reading Book Parade on Saturday, May 14.

Schools within the district displayed their love for books on the sides of cars during the parade. The event included free books, activities and refreshments. One librarian made it a point to share how important books are to kids.

“When I see things like this happening today, I get ecstatic. I know that it’s going to motivate the students to read who may not have a love and desire to read. We know that if parents are avid readers, that will trickle down to their children,” said Shanieca Adams with Key Elementary School.

Some children shared what their favorite books are.

“My favorite book is ‘Pete the Cat.’ He’s learning and he’s a little bit funny,” said Rashid Hernandez, who attends Sykes Elementary.

Registration for the upcoming school year also took place at the event. The school district made it a point to note that the event was not the only opportunity to register.

