The Associated Artists of Pittsburgh continues its Performance Series with local artist and curator Tara Fay. The AAP website says Fay will present a “durational performance,” during which she will read from the 2019 “Pittsburgh’s Inequality Across Gender and Race” report while balancing a steel beam across her shoulders. According to Fay, “This act of labor and endurance is a reference to what Black women in this city have to fight against every day; the marginalization, racism, lack of opportunities, and discrimination.” 6 p.m. 100 43rd St., Unit 107, Lawrenceville. Free. aapgh.org/performance-series.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO