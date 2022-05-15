Ammar Campa-Najjar’s race for Chula Vista Mayor

ENCINITAS — Mail-in ballots have started trickling in as the state heads into the primary election next month. Voters can cast ballots for candidates in the newly drawn congressional, state legislative and local districts for the first time during the primary election on June 7. Also, effective this year...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – June Cutter is one of the three candidates running to represent California’s newly-drawn 76th Assembly District, a North County district that includes Escondido, San Marcos, Rancho Santa Fe, Carmel Valley, Rancho Penasquitos and Rancho Bernardo. Cutter, an employment attorney, small business owner, and candidate...
Chula Vista will have a new mayor for the first time since 2014. Whoever is elected will have to address the city’s structural budget deficit and try to bring a four-year university to the South Bay. The city’s structural budget deficit has become a top issue in the mayoral...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kristie Bruce-Lane (R) is a businesswoman and elected Water Board Director who is running for California’s 76th State Assembly. Bruce-Lane joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of her campaign. She is campaigning on a platform...
San Diego hasn’t had a new sheriff in more than a decade, but that will soon change as voters select the replacement for retired Sheriff Bill Gore in this year’s election. Gore retired earlier this year, and, in March, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted to temporarily appoint Tony Ray to fill the seat until a new sheriff is elected. There are seven candidates running for the seat, and the top two vote-getters in the June 7 election will advance to a November runoff.
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — In National City, cruising on Highland Ave. was banned for 30 years until recently. Now, there are talks of putting a hefty fee on drivers of all those lowriders. On Tuesday night, many supporters came out to speak up against a charge of $8,000 that...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sidewalk vendors and pushcart operators must pay $38 annually for a permit to sell their wares in San Diego, starting mid-June, under a proposed ordinance approved Tuesday by the City Council. City staff recommended the new permit fee be as high as $230 per business,...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A group called “Let’s Go San Diego” has submitted a petition in the hopes of getting a half-cent sales tax on the November ballot, which would help fund SANDAG’s $160 billion transit plan. Some San Diegans have said with inflation sky...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ballots have been turning up in mailboxes all over San Diego County. The Registrar of Voters Office has encouraged voters to get their ballot in early. How should you go about voting in the June 7 primary election?. Cynthia Paes of the San Diego County...
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The Chula Vista City Council will consider some possible ordinances that would dramatically affect rental housing providers on Tuesday. Ordinance: Consideration of Establishing Residential Landlord and Tenant Provisions is summarized as,. With the expiration of California’s COVID-19 related eviction moratorium in September 2021, several tenants’...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – District 74 and 73 have recently undergone redistricting and now, current Assemblywoman Laurie Davies of District 73 is running to represent District 74, which now stretches from Laguna Niguel south along the coast to Oceanside in San Diego County, including San Clemente, Dana Point, San Juan Capistrano, and Vista.
After the first lowrider cruise night was held in National City on May 6 following a 30-year-ban, the city of National City and National City Police Departments are proposing the event sponsor now foot a nearly $8,000 tab for each of its upcoming events. On April 5, National City approved...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the first time in 151 years court is back in session at the historic Whaley House. This court session will recognize the pioneers and judges of Old Town who sat during that period when California was a new state and San Diego was still developing.
This post originally appeared in the May 14 Politics Report. The weekly politics newsletter is available to Voice of San Diego members. Support our work here. Let’s Go! San Diego, the private group that is working to put a sales tax increase to pay for transit, road and highway projects on the November ballot, submitted 165,000 signatures to the County Registrar of Voters.
The Chula Vista City Council postponed the vote on local tenant protections to address no fault evictions to gather more information and resources. They plan to reconsider the ordinances on July 12. Mitch Thompson is in the middle of remodeling a rental unit he owns in Chula Vista. Among the...
The city’s former real estate chief recently testified under oath that she directly asked the city’s 101 Ash St. and Civic Center Plaza landlord at least twice if the company was paying the city’s purportedly volunteer real estate adviser. On two occasions, ex-city real estate director Cybele...
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Chula Vista’s controversial Residential Landlord and Tenant Ordinance proposal is set to go before the Chula Vista City Council Tuesday night. The issue circles from the statewide ordinance placed in 2020 to protect tenants in rental properties amid widespread job loss and evictions due to the pandemic.
