Ammar Campa-Najjar’s race for Chula Vista Mayor

San Diego hasn’t had a new sheriff in more than a decade, but that will soon change as voters select the replacement for retired Sheriff Bill Gore in this year’s election. Gore retired earlier this year, and, in March, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted to temporarily appoint Tony Ray to fill the seat until a new sheriff is elected. There are seven candidates running for the seat, and the top two vote-getters in the June 7 election will advance to a November runoff.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO