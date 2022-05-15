ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Ammar Campa-Najjar’s race for Chula Vista Mayor

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ammar Campa-Najjar is running for mayor of Chula Vista...

Coast News

A voter guide to California’s primary election

ENCINITAS — Mail-in ballots have started trickling in as the state heads into the primary election next month. Voters can cast ballots for candidates in the newly drawn congressional, state legislative and local districts for the first time during the primary election on June 7. Also, effective this year...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

June Cutter runs for State Assembly 76th District Race

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – June Cutter is one of the three candidates running to represent California’s newly-drawn 76th Assembly District, a North County district that includes Escondido, San Marcos, Rancho Santa Fe, Carmel Valley, Rancho Penasquitos and Rancho Bernardo. Cutter, an employment attorney, small business owner, and candidate...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Kristie Bruce-Lane campaigns for California’s 76th State Assembly

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kristie Bruce-Lane (R) is a businesswoman and elected Water Board Director who is running for California’s 76th State Assembly. Bruce-Lane joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of her campaign. She is campaigning on a platform...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Meet the candidates vying to be San Diego’s next Sheriff

San Diego hasn’t had a new sheriff in more than a decade, but that will soon change as voters select the replacement for retired Sheriff Bill Gore in this year’s election. Gore retired earlier this year, and, in March, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted to temporarily appoint Tony Ray to fill the seat until a new sheriff is elected. There are seven candidates running for the seat, and the top two vote-getters in the June 7 election will advance to a November runoff.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Chula Vista City Councilmembers hesitate to consider controversial Residential Landlord and Tenant Ordinances

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The Chula Vista City Council will consider some possible ordinances that would dramatically affect rental housing providers on Tuesday. Ordinance: Consideration of Establishing Residential Landlord and Tenant Provisions is summarized as,. With the expiration of California’s COVID-19 related eviction moratorium in September 2021, several tenants’...
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Laurie Davies’ campaign for California State Assembly District 74

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – District 74 and 73 have recently undergone redistricting and now, current Assemblywoman Laurie Davies of District 73 is running to represent District 74, which now stretches from Laguna Niguel south along the coast to Oceanside in San Diego County, including San Clemente, Dana Point, San Juan Capistrano, and Vista.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Transit Backers Drop Signatures for November Ballot Measure

This post originally appeared in the May 14 Politics Report. The weekly politics newsletter is available to Voice of San Diego members. Support our work here. Let’s Go! San Diego, the private group that is working to put a sales tax increase to pay for transit, road and highway projects on the November ballot, submitted 165,000 signatures to the County Registrar of Voters.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Chula Vista City Council to consider tenant protection ordinance

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Chula Vista’s controversial Residential Landlord and Tenant Ordinance proposal is set to go before the Chula Vista City Council Tuesday night. The issue circles from the statewide ordinance placed in 2020 to protect tenants in rental properties amid widespread job loss and evictions due to the pandemic.
CHULA VISTA, CA

