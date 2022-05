Mekai Dare is set to graduate from Buffalo State on Saturday. This is usually a time to look forward, but he says not before giving back. "I live on the Eastside over by Canisius and that's the closest grocery store to us. I just think that with all that's been going on in the past couple of days it would be nice to see something positive happen in the community."

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO