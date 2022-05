Within the pre-fall season, founder and creative director Rosetta Getty is releasing a zodiac-inspired collaboration with astrologist Ilana Kozlov. Each season, the designer collaborates with an artist. For pre-fall, Kozlov — who was introduced to Getty through mutual friends — illustrated each of the 12 zodiac signs, which were translated into a limited-edition print featured in three collection styles: a mid-length breezy dress, wide panel pant and slit front caftan shirt. Each style is crafted in the brand’s novel shirting fabric, “the Astrology Signs Cotton Poplin,” which was exclusively developed for the collection and sourced by an Italian mill that is a member of the Better Cotton Initiative and certified for sustainable production practices by the Associazione Tessile e Salute and Global Textile Standard.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO