By sweeping LSU, Ole Miss baseball is finally playing like an NCAA Tournament contender

It's one thing to peak at the right time. But what Ole Miss baseball is doing is something so much bigger.

Two weeks ago, the Rebels' postseason hopes looked slim after four straight weekend series losses. But with seven wins in 10 days — four against top-25 teams — Ole Miss (31-19, 13-14 SEC) is probably back on the right side of the bubble to make the NCAA Tournament.

In one week, Ole Miss' RPI improved 19 spots to No. 37, putting it firmly in range to earn an at-large NCAA Tournament berth with one week left in the regular season. After a month of missed opportunities, close losses and bafflingly bad play in crunch-time situations, the Rebels finally are playing like the team prognosticators thought they could be when they were ranked preseason No. 3 and climbed to No. 1 at the end of March.

WHY IT MATTERED: Why so much is at stake when Ole Miss baseball visits No. 15 LSU this weekend

GOTTA BE THE HATS: Ole Miss baseball is finally making 'winning plays' it needs. Or maybe it has lucky hats

So what's changed? In short, close losses have turned into close wins. From April 1 to May 1, Ole Miss was 3-9 in SEC games decided by four runs or fewer. Over the last seven games, Ole Miss is 3-0 in those kinds of games with a fourth win in non-conference play against No. 11 Southern Miss.

Closer Brandon Johnson has secured a save in all four of those wins. He's thrown 6 ⅓ shutout innings with 14 strikeouts, punctuating every Ole Miss win.

But Johnson gives credit for the turnaround to captain Tim Elko and the rest of Ole Miss' leaders for catalyzing the change after losing two out of three games to Mississippi State the last weekend of April.

"After the State series, we knew we were in a hole," Johnson said. "We knew as a team if you look at the record, you could look at our body language, we weren't performing the way we wanted to. So the captains got together; Tim Elko really stepped up and sat us down in the locker room one time. We sat there and got it all out, and ever since then we've played some really good ball."

Since that meeting, Ole Miss has won nine of 11 games. One of the losses happened because of a walk-off home run, and the other happened when the Rebels stranded the bases loaded down one run in the ninth inning. Across these 11 games, Ole Miss has outscored its opponents 68-32 and has allowed more than five runs only once.

On offense, Ole Miss has batted .271 with a .821 OPS across these 11 games. On the mound, the Rebels have a 2.87 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. In the field, the Rebels went from averaging 1.1 errors per game to just 0.63 errors per game.

Ole Miss' early season success was always a bit of a mirage. VCU and UCF were the only teams the Rebels played before SEC play started that rank in the top 100 in RPI today. Beating up on bad teams is a skill, but it didn't prove to be all that valuable in April.

Now that the calendar has transitioned to May, the Rebels are starting to justify those early season expectations. Texas A&M comes to Oxford next weekend having won seven of its last eight with a chance to win the SEC West. If Ole Miss wins one or two games in that series, it should feel pretty confident about its chances to make the NCAA Tournament.

Which, given where the Rebels were a few weeks ago, is incredible.

"Ten days ago it didn't look real good for us," Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. "But they've hung in there, and they've played well. I'm really proud of them."

Contact Nick Suss at 601-408-2674 or nsuss@gannett.com. Follow @nicksuss on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: By sweeping LSU, Ole Miss baseball is finally playing like an NCAA Tournament contender