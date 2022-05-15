ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

By sweeping LSU, Ole Miss baseball is finally playing like an NCAA Tournament contender

By Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42mljY_0ff9ZcQM00

It's one thing to peak at the right time. But what Ole Miss baseball is doing is something so much bigger.

Two weeks ago, the Rebels' postseason hopes looked slim after four straight weekend series losses. But with seven wins in 10 days — four against top-25 teams — Ole Miss (31-19, 13-14 SEC) is probably back on the right side of the bubble to make the NCAA Tournament.

In one week, Ole Miss' RPI improved 19 spots to No. 37, putting it firmly in range to earn an at-large NCAA Tournament berth with one week left in the regular season. After a month of missed opportunities, close losses and bafflingly bad play in crunch-time situations, the Rebels finally are playing like the team prognosticators thought they could be when they were ranked preseason No. 3 and climbed to No. 1 at the end of March.

WHY IT MATTERED: Why so much is at stake when Ole Miss baseball visits No. 15 LSU this weekend

GOTTA BE THE HATS: Ole Miss baseball is finally making 'winning plays' it needs. Or maybe it has lucky hats

So what's changed? In short, close losses have turned into close wins. From April 1 to May 1, Ole Miss was 3-9 in SEC games decided by four runs or fewer. Over the last seven games, Ole Miss is 3-0 in those kinds of games with a fourth win in non-conference play against No. 11 Southern Miss.

Closer Brandon Johnson has secured a save in all four of those wins. He's thrown 6 ⅓ shutout innings with 14 strikeouts, punctuating every Ole Miss win.

But Johnson gives credit for the turnaround to captain Tim Elko and the rest of Ole Miss' leaders for catalyzing the change after losing two out of three games to Mississippi State the last weekend of April.

"After the State series, we knew we were in a hole," Johnson said. "We knew as a team if you look at the record, you could look at our body language, we weren't performing the way we wanted to. So the captains got together; Tim Elko really stepped up and sat us down in the locker room one time. We sat there and got it all out, and ever since then we've played some really good ball."

Since that meeting, Ole Miss has won nine of 11 games. One of the losses happened because of a walk-off home run, and the other happened when the Rebels stranded the bases loaded down one run in the ninth inning. Across these 11 games, Ole Miss has outscored its opponents 68-32 and has allowed more than five runs only once.

On offense, Ole Miss has batted .271 with a .821 OPS across these 11 games. On the mound, the Rebels have a 2.87 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. In the field, the Rebels went from averaging 1.1 errors per game to just 0.63 errors per game.

Ole Miss' early season success was always a bit of a mirage. VCU and UCF were the only teams the Rebels played before SEC play started that rank in the top 100 in RPI today. Beating up on bad teams is a skill, but it didn't prove to be all that valuable in April.

Now that the calendar has transitioned to May, the Rebels are starting to justify those early season expectations. Texas A&M comes to Oxford next weekend having won seven of its last eight with a chance to win the SEC West. If Ole Miss wins one or two games in that series, it should feel pretty confident about its chances to make the NCAA Tournament.

Which, given where the Rebels were a few weeks ago, is incredible.

"Ten days ago it didn't look real good for us," Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. "But they've hung in there, and they've played well. I'm really proud of them."

Contact Nick Suss at 601-408-2674 or nsuss@gannett.com. Follow @nicksuss on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: By sweeping LSU, Ole Miss baseball is finally playing like an NCAA Tournament contender

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

NCAA baseball projections: Ole Miss and Vanderbilt surge. LSU and Southern Miss sink.

While LSU baseball took a significant hit over the weekend, both Ole Miss and Vanderbilt are surging in this week’s projections for the NCAA tournament's 64-team field. The Rebels entered last week in danger of being left out of the postseason altogether, but they beat Southern Miss in Hattiesburg and then swept LSU in Baton Rouge to dramatically improve their chances of receiving an at-large bid.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State starting forward reportedly withdraws name from NCAA transfer portal

Mississippi State had several players enter their names in the NCAA transfer portal after Ben Howland was fired following the 2021-22 season. But, as new coach Chris Jans pieces together his first roster in Starkville, the good news is that a few players have withdrawn from the portal and will remain with the Bulldogs.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Bianco
styleblueprint.com

5 Waterfall Hikes Near Memphis

There’s an old saying that the Mississippi Delta starts in the lobby of the Peabody hotel. While we certainly can’t vouch for its accuracy, the charming quotation does highlight one fact about Memphis: Just like the rest of the Delta, the landscape is relatively flat. Memphians can enjoy some amazing nearby hikes through the breathtaking landscape, but what if you have your heart set on a trek that ends with a sparkling, refreshing waterfall? Surprisingly, you don’t have to go too far to enjoy a good ramble to a beautiful cascade! We’ve rounded up five outstanding waterfall hikes within approximately three hours of the Bluff City, plus a few more if you’re up for a longer drive or a weekend getaway.
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery player buys $50K Powerball ticket

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Lottery player purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 from the Monday, May 16 drawing. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 07-15-22-36-64 with a Powerball of 13 and a Power Play of 2. The […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Ops#Gannett#College Baseball#Ncaa Tournament#Rebels#Sec#Ole Miss#Rpi
wtva.com

More info released about Tupelo wreck near Crosstown

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Traffic was delayed Monday morning near Crosstown in Tupelo after a vehicle overturned in the middle of the road. The wreck happened before 11:00. Tupelo Police Capt. Chuck McDougald said traffic was blocked for about 45 minutes. He said at least one juvenile was taken to...
TUPELO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
actionnews5.com

300 new jobs coming to DeSoto County as part of solar project

WALLS, Miss. (WMC) - About 300 new jobs are coming to DeSoto County as part of a solar farm energy project near Walls, Mississippi. Tuesday, Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley signed the official documents to authorize the project. Like most mayors, Walls Mayor Keidron Henderson is his town’s...
WALLS, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Staks to open Collierville location

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Staks Pancake Kitchen is headed to Collierville. A specific location for the restaurant hasn't been secured, but we're told it'll be along the Poplar Avenue corridor. The location is expected to be the largest restaurant of all current locations. It's also expected to have expanded catering...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
bobgermanylaw.com

Pontotoc, MS – All Lanes Closed Due to Injury Accident at MS-6 & US-278

According to early accounts, at least one person was hurt in the crash. Eyewitness testimony did not specify the number of people injured. Traffic in both directions was closed while EMS and law enforcement units were on the scene. The wounded were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. The...
PONTOTOC, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy