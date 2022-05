DAVIS (CBS13) – It’s not every night you get a spectacle in the sky. That’s why the UC Davis Astronomy Club held a viewing party Sunday night for the total eclipse of the rising full moon. During totality, the moon takes on a reddish glow as sunlight passes through the Earth’s atmosphere before hitting the moon. That red glow signaling a total lunar eclipse only comes once a year or twice if the timing is just right. “Two things have to happen. It has to be a full moon. Because the arrangement between the Earth, the Sun and the Moon only happens...

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO