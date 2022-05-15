ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childersburg, AL

Gas leak temporarily shuts down Highway 280 in Childersburg

By Nicole Cook
 3 days ago

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Childersburg Fire and Rescue Department were on the scene of a gas leak that temporarily shut down Highway 280 in both directions Sunday morning.

Authorities said the initial call reporting “gasoline coming from the ground” at the Pit Stop gas station at Plant Road came in to Talladega 911 around 10 a.m. When crews arrived to the scene they determined that at least 350 gallons of gasoline had leaked on the ground and within the containment system in the ground. Gas pumps were then shut off.

Around 11:40 a.m., the department said hazmat teams were on the scene to monitor the situation while still allowing traffic to pass, which was subject to change. The city of Pelham’s hazmat team set up continuous air monitoring around the entire perimeter to ensue that further evacuation was not needed.

All units left the scene by 3:40 p.m. Authorities believe that all of the fuel was contained on site. The business will be closed overnight and will remain barricaded to ensure there is no through traffic.

Due to the volume of fuel, the Talladega EMA, Alabama Department of Environmental Management, and the National Response Center have all been notified.

Childersburg Fire and Rescue reports that the environmental contractor will be on site with the property owner Monday morning.

