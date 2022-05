Ever notice that when you've been anticipating something for a long time, once it happens, it seems to flash by in the blink of an eye? That's definitely what the Waking Windows festival felt like to me this past weekend. As I made my way back and forth across the Winooski rotary, hopping from show to show, it was almost like I felt a clock ticking down. Nonetheless, when Sunday's festivities came to a close, I was beyond satisfied with what the Waking Windows folks had once again put together.

