Kurt Busch wins NASCAR race at Kansas in Jordan-inspired car

Take a look at the winners and losers after Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway:. Kurt Busch — Kurt Busch’s Kansas triumph was significant in a number of ways. In addition to scoring his first win at the 1.5-mile speedway, Busch brought home a trophy for 23XI Racing, the organization’s second victory in addition to Bubba Wallace‘s Talladega win in October 2021. That makes team co-owner Michael Jordan a multiple-race winner in NASCAR with the Jordan Brand covered across the No. 45 Toyota in Victory Lane. It also signifies the team is capable of winning when the pit crew has a clean day, which has not been a guarantee in the team’s first year as a multi-car organization. Suddenly, Busch is in the playoffs again and has some room to breathe over the second half of the regular season.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO