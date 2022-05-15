ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

“I don’t want another parent to be in this situation”, Toddler, who had gotten so sick doctors feared she was on the verge of falling into a coma and suffering permanent brain damage, received a life-saving transplant

By Erica Knowles
 3 days ago
The 2-year-old girl, who now faces two months in hospital and a year-long recovery, received a life-saving transplant just months after her baby sister died from SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome – sudden, unexpected and unexplained death of an apparently healthy baby). After the life-saving surgery, doctors told the toddler’s mom...

shreveportmag.com

Comments / 186

Carrie Smithers
3d ago

I would be curious to know if the mother was vaccinated while the older child was in utero or breastfed either child. It would also be interesting to know which variant the infected liver tested positive for.

Reply(55)
104
Flok2gethr
3d ago

This sweet child pulls at your heartstrings . I can imagine the brutal daily struggle for her loving parents having to experience their sick child life's trials. May you be blessed with a miracle for healing.

Reply(3)
44
Irene Myers-Cooper
2d ago

we'll I've had two babies died from sudden infant death-they were six yrs-apart but was difficult - always check you're babies quite' often- life's very precious

Reply(5)
21
