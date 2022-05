EUGENE — Perhaps the most significant change to Oregon’s receiving corps this offseason is happening the in slot or A position in Kenny Dillingham’s offense. Seven McGee and Kris Hutson closed last season as UO’s slot receivers, but the former still saw limited opportunities and the latter has seen a lot of action on the outside as well. Now McGee and Hutson have the whole offseason to refine their skills and use them in different ways in the new offense.

