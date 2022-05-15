ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, AR

Severe thunderstorms and high winds lead to massive power outages in central Arkansas

By Brandon Ringo
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Severe weather with high winds led to massive power outages in central Arkansas Sunday.

According to data from PowerOutage.us , over 52,000 Arkansas utility customers are currently out of power.

The hardest-hit areas of the state include central Arkansas, where Pulaski County shows over 18,000 customers are without power.

Other areas dealing with major power outages include Lonoke County, where over 3,000 are without power, and Faulkner County, where there are more than 2,500 outages currently.

According to the Arkansas Storm Team, the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has much of central Arkansas under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Some areas could see damaging winds with gusts up to 80 mph and up to tennis ball-sized hail.

Much of Arkansas under severe thunderstorm watch until 9 PM

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

