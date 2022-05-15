ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, WI

Milton High School ranked #1 by U.S. News & World Report

 3 days ago

A local high school stands out at the top of the pack according to U.S. News & World Report. The...

Janesville hospital is nationally recognized

Named to the American College of Emergency Physicians 2021 Emergency Quality Network Honor Roll for the first time for excellence in stroke care is SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit Director Stacey Woodman says currently, the hospital has been working despite COVID constraints across the nation on health care. Woodman says St. Mary’s has continued process improvements related to stroke care for their patients in the community. She says it acknowledges the team’s work and their process improvement efforts related to caring for stroke patients. They learned of the award last week.
Rockford Public Schools cancels bus routes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A reminder of RPS District 205 parents who rely on the bus to get their kids to school. Routes for six schools will not be running on Monday due to a driver shortage. Those routes are for RESA, Guilford and Jefferson High Schools, as well as Eisenhower Middle, Welsh Elementary and […]
Team Evers’ $24,000 Ryder Cup party

MADISON — The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. knows how to have a good time — on the taxpayer’s dime. The public-private agency led by Gov. Tony Evers’ appointees appeared to have a ball last year at the Ryder Cup at Wisconsin’s famed Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, according to documents obtained by Empower Wisconsin through an open records request. WEDC’s deputy secretary offered hard-to-get tickets to clients, partner organizations, big-time Evers donors and family members — part of a $20,000-plus sponsorship package. They racked up a $2,000 bill at the professional golf tournament’s concession stands and enjoyed a pricey dinner at a five-star “Napa-style winery & stylish New American eatery” in Kohler.
Machesney Park's Harlem School District bans graphic novel on gender identity

A stateline school board has banned one for its high school and saved several others. Machesney Park’s Harlem School District bans graphic …. Rockford organizations train, support residents looking …. Early voting in Illinois begins Thursday. Winnebago County CASA to train additional volunteers. Milestone US Soccer deal equalizes pay...
5/18/22 Business Spotlight – Prent Corporation

We’ll talk this segment with leaders from a company started in Janesville 50 years ago who has become the world’s leading global designer and manufacturer of rigid, custom plastic thermoformed packaging. Tom Schaffner of Prent will also talk about their summer hiring program for HS and College aged kids 16+.
Madison Parks’ Lisa Laschinger on future of golf courses

Last week, Madison Common Council approved the sale of 18 holes of the Yahara Hills Golf Course to Dane County for use as a future landfill, compost site and sustainable business park. The proceeds of the sale, about 5.5 million dollars, will go to the city’s Golf Enterprise Program, a government fund intended to be self-supporting through fees it collects in exchange for goods and services.
New University of Wisconsin chancellor; Dr. Jennifer Mnookin takes role

MADISON, Wis. - Dr. Jennifer Mnookin, Dean of the School of Law and Ralph and Shirley Shapiro Professor of Law at the University of California, Los Angeles, was named the 30th leader of the University of Wisconsin–Madison. The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents unanimously approved Mnookin’s appointment...
The State of COVID in Dane County

Yesterday, 270 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Dane County, with 47 people currently hospitalized from the virus. As we enter the third summer of the pandemic, as well as the county’s second month without a mask mandate, WORT producer Nate Wegehaupt spoke with Morgan Finke with Public Health Madison and Dane County to learn more about the current COVID situation.
Planned Ho-Chunk Nation casino in Beloit gets final approval

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — The Bureau of Indian Affairs has approved the Ho-Chunk Nation’s application for a casino in Beloit. The plan forwarded on Friday places 33 acres of land into trust for the project, which is expected to produce 3,000 construction jobs and 1,300 permanent jobs. The...
Wisconsin dairy farm turns to solar panels to power operation

UNION GROVE, Wis. — As energy costs go up, the Mighty Grand Dairy in Kenosha County turned to solar panels to power its operations. The farm’s owner, Dave Daniels, recently dedicated a plot of land to bi-facial solar panels. This lets the farm continue collecting energy, whether it’s a cloudy or snowy day.
Wisconsin rise in COVID cases; new calls for increased precautions

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Monday, May 16 that it continues to monitor an increase in the spread and impact of COVID-19 across the state. Now, DHS officials recommend that Wisconsinites know their COVID-19 Community Level and increase take additional precautions against COVID-19...
City of Janesville awarded $24,000 HUD grant

A City of Janesville program that helps young adults transitioning out of foster care with rental assistance vouchers gets financial support from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Housing Services Director Kelly Bedessem says $24,247 will help 10 young people find an apartment. Bedessem says young adults face...
