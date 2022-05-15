Milton High School ranked #1 by U.S. News & World Report

MADISON — The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. knows how to have a good time — on the taxpayer’s dime. The public-private agency led by Gov. Tony Evers’ appointees appeared to have a ball last year at the Ryder Cup at Wisconsin’s famed Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, according to documents obtained by Empower Wisconsin through an open records request. WEDC’s deputy secretary offered hard-to-get tickets to clients, partner organizations, big-time Evers donors and family members — part of a $20,000-plus sponsorship package. They racked up a $2,000 bill at the professional golf tournament’s concession stands and enjoyed a pricey dinner at a five-star “Napa-style winery & stylish New American eatery” in Kohler.
