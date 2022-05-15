Milton High School ranked #1 by U.S. News & World Report

Named to the American College of Emergency Physicians 2021 Emergency Quality Network Honor Roll for the first time for excellence in stroke care is SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit Director Stacey Woodman says currently, the hospital has been working despite COVID constraints across the nation on health care. Woodman says St. Mary’s has continued process improvements related to stroke care for their patients in the community. She says it acknowledges the team’s work and their process improvement efforts related to caring for stroke patients. They learned of the award last week.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO