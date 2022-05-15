ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Families attend 2022 Flowood Family Festival

By Marie Mennefield
 3 days ago

FLOWOOD, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Families poured into Liberty Park for the 2022 Flowood Family Festival on Saturday, May 14.

The event featured a concert, bounce house, a petting zoo and plenty of food. There were also opportunities for people to link with local community organizations.

Festivalgoers said they were grateful for the chance to bring their family out to enjoy the weather.

Kids and parents said they hope the festival continues for years to come.

