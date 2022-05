WATERMAN – A crash between a bicyclist and a passenger vehicle has taken the life of a cyclist in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say that around 8:30 PM Tuesday night they were called to Shabbona Grove Road east of Leland road for the incident. They say a passenger car was traveling east and collided with the cyclist. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation and the identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

DEKALB COUNTY, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO