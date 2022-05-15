Shooting at Laguna Hills church kills one, wounds five

Multiple people have been injured following a shooting on Sunday at a church in the Laguna Hills area of Orange County, according to authorities.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office shared that the department received a call of a shooting inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at around 1:26 p.m.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene, where they found four critically wounded victims, the office shared. A fifth person was wounded but only suffered minor injuries.

Another victim was found fatally wounded and declared dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office .

All the victims were adults.

A suspect at the scene of the shooting has been taken into custody by deputies and a weapon has been recovered, the sheriff’s office reported.

There are no further details available at this time.