Fire crews battle brush fire near Altamont Pass in Livermore

LIVERMORE -- Fire crews in Livermore stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire reported on Sunday near eastbound Interstate 580 at North Flynn Road, a spokesperson for the department said.

The fire was called in at approximately 1:40 pm and appears to have been started from a vehicle or some sort of machinery, according to Cal Fire.

When crews arrived, the fire was at three acres but quickly went to 25 acres 20 minutes later, Cal Fire said. By 3:20 p.m., the fire had reached 132 acres.

There have been no injuries reported and there does not appear to be any risk to nearby structures, authorities said.

I-580 remains open but motorists should use caution.