High Point, NC

Ladendorf, Rockers fly past Ducks

By GREER SMITH ENTERPRISE SPORTS WRITER
 3 days ago
HIGH POINT — Tyler Ladendorf hit two solo homers and the Rockers defeated Long Island 4-2 on Sunday at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Ladendorf hit his first homer in the first and one in the eighth that put the Rockers up 4-0. Michael Russell drove in High Point’s other runs with a two-run single in the second. Long Island scored two in the eighth on a ground ball and RBI single.

Winning for the second day in a row, the Rockers won the series and improved to 15-7. Long Island drops to 8-12.

Ladendorf, who now has three homers for the season, went 2 for 4 as did Jerry Downs and Ben Aklinski, with Aklinski raising his batting average to .324.

The starting pitcher for each team went seven innings. Andrew Church allowed three hits, struck out four and walked two in improving to 3-0. Chasen Bradford pitched the ninth and picked up his fourth save.

Scoot Harkin (1-3) gave up three runs and seven hits while striking out five.

The Rockers play six games this week at Truist Point — three in a series against Lexington that runs Tuesday through Thursday and three in a series against Staten Island that goes from Friday through Sunday.

Person
IN THIS ARTICLE
High Point, NC
