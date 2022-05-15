ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau Alder Requests More Info on Mall Redevelopment Financials

By Mike Leischner
wsau.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A member of the Wausau City Council is asking for more information regarding the city’s involvement in plans to redevelop the Wausau Center Mall site. The Wausau Pilot and...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
wsau.com

Wausau Policing Task Force Takes Public Input Ahead of Monday’s Final Meeting

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Just one meeting remains for Wausau’s Policing Task Force after Wednesday’s public hearing on the group’s draft findings. In a roughly one-hour meeting, the group took public comments from two individuals. Both of whom praised the task force and the department for their work and discussed issues surrounding mental health and assistance for the homeless.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Wausau, WI
Business
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
wsau.com

CONLEY COMMENTARY – The Marathon Park Plan

CONLEY COMMENTARY (WSAU) – I walk my dog at Marathon Park. Let me tell you what I see there. Almost every time, I see cars that are circling the area. Eventually, one car will pull up to another car. Then both drive off. What’s going on? These are almost certainly drug deals.
MARATHON, WI
cwbradio.com

Several Building Projects Progressing in the City of Marshfield

Several building projects are progressing in the City of Marshfield. Phase 1 of Marshfield Utilities’ new building has been completed and they’re now working on phase 2. Also, a new addition to ProVision Partners Cooperative, 2327 W. Veterans Pkwy, will soon be underway. A new multi-tenant commercial building...
MARSHFIELD, WI
wsau.com

Public Health and Safety Committee Approves Goat Ordinance

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Public Health and Safety Committee has approved a change to the city’s forbidden animal ordinance to allow goats in city parks in a weed control capacity. City and County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Director Jamie Polley says last year’s experiment with the...
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mall#Alder#Wi#Wsau#The Wausau City Council
wsau.com

Weinbrenner Shoe expands

MERRILL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Weinbrenner Shoe Company is expanding its facilities in Merrill. They’ve moved into a building off Prospect Street that was once occupied by Hurd Window and Doors. Operations have already begun. The primary use for the space will be for manufacturing, leaving the outlet store...
MERRILL, WI
wtaq.com

Movie Alleging 2020 Election Fraud In Wisconsin Comes To Green Bay

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A film alleging widespread fraud in the 2020 Presidential election is being shown in theatres across the country this week, including in De Pere Tuesday evening. Media fact checkers are poking holes in the theories presented in the film, 2000 Mules. However, supporters say...
GREEN BAY, WI
WJFW-TV

Park Falls Paper Mill transforms into crypto site

Small towns all over Wisconsin have depended on their local mills for decades. When the paper mill in Park Falls closed, the community was hit hard. There were many people without jobs and an empty building left on the Flambeau River. The demolition of the Park Falls Mill has begun,...
PARK FALLS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
wearegreenbay.com

Two popular businesses opening new stores in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Construction is underway on West Mason Street, as two recognizable businesses will have new locations. Arby’s and Scooter’s Coffee are the two businesses that construction has started on. The location is on West Mason Street, right across from Burlington. On Scooter’s website,...
GREEN BAY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Van Deurzen announces run for Wisconsin’s 5th Assembly District

KAUKAUNA — Democrat Joseph “Joey” Van Deurzen has filed to run in the November 2022 election to represent Wisconsin’s 5th District in the state Assembly. The district includes the city of Kaukauna, along with much of northeast Outagamie County and part of Brown County. The seat...
KAUKAUNA, WI
dakotafreepress.com

McCleerey Sues to Boot Too-Recent Wisconsin Voter and Oath-Breaker Manhart from District 1 Ballot

The press and the court may catch up with Wisconsin voter but South Dakota House candidate Logan Manhart. Last week I reported that Manhart, who spent a lot of 2021 politicking in Wisconsin, who voted in Wisconsin’s April 2021 election, and whose Wisconsin voter registration was still active as of May 5, 2022, had broken the law when he filed his declaration of candidacy. In that declaration at the top of his nominating petition, Manhart swore that he was eligible to seek the office of South Dakota Representative. But legislators have to have resided in South Dakota for two years preceding the election in which they are candidates. Voting in Wisconsin on April 6, 2021 means Manhart was a legal, voting resident of Wisconsin until at least that date, which is only 1.6 years before the November 8, 2022, general election at which Manhart seeks District 1’s votes, which means Manhart lied on his nominating petition and invalidated his candidacy.
ELECTIONS
WSAW

Stockbox program helps central Wisconsin seniors

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A program that helps seniors with food insecurity is gaining ground in central Wisconsin. It started less than a year ago in Portage County and is already making a difference to people in need. It’s called the Stockbox program. Several counties in central Wisconsin now...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Fox Valley Army Reserve Unit To Be Deployed

NEENAH, WI (WTAQ) – A Fox Valley Army reserve unit, based out of Neenah, is being deployed to the Middle East. The 395th Ordnance Company will head overseas to do real-world ordnance oversight and support for service members in the Middle East. Officials say there are about 100 troops...
NEENAH, WI
KOOL 101.7

What Wisconsin City Was Just Named The #3 Place To Live In The United States?

The Midwest is a great place to live, right? We don't need anyone to tell us that. But, sometimes it is nice to receive some national recognition. As a border community, residents of the Twin Ports - Duluth and Superior - get to benefit from all that both states - Minnesota and Wisconsin - have to offer. Maybe that's why we always find those national lists that details the "best of"-something so interesting; we have two states to look for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy