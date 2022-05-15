Inland showers and coastal fog through midnight

The temperatures are heating up, and that means we'll all be looking for different ways to cool off without breaking a sweat. One of the great ways to do that in Maine is by river tubing. Everyone and their mother knows about tubing down the Saco river. In fact, everyone and their mother are probably planning their Saco trip right now. But, there are other rivers in Maine to float on that are far less busy and still offer the same peaceful relaxation as the Saco.

