Maine State

Inland showers and coastal fog through midnight

By Roger Griswold
WMTW
 3 days ago

www.wmtw.com

WMTW

Windy Tuesday

How’s the weather looking for your Tuesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Ted McInerney.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Showers, a few thunderstorms possible in Maine for Monday evening

PORTLAND (WGME) -- It's a quiet start to the work week in Maine, but more active weather is expected Monday night. An approaching front will bring showers and thunderstorms to New England late this afternoon and this evening. Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible across western New England. Thunderstorms could produce...
MAINE STATE
State
Maine State
102.9 WBLM

Spend a Day Floating Down This River in Maine for Only $25

The temperatures are heating up, and that means we'll all be looking for different ways to cool off without breaking a sweat. One of the great ways to do that in Maine is by river tubing. Everyone and their mother knows about tubing down the Saco river. In fact, everyone and their mother are probably planning their Saco trip right now. But, there are other rivers in Maine to float on that are far less busy and still offer the same peaceful relaxation as the Saco.
Person
Roger Griswold
Z107.3

Maine’s Town-Wide Yard Sales Scheduled So Far for 2022

This past weekend, Caribou held its town-wide yard sale. While this one missed my radar, don't worry if you missed it because there are plenty more town-wide yardsales planned in the months to come. Here are the town-wide, community yard sales we found to mark on your calendar for the...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine fisherman spots Orca off the coast of Cape Cod

CAPE COD, Mass. (WABI) - Here’s something you don’t see every day - an Orca spotted off the coast of Cape Cod. Maine fisherman Jerry Leeman captured a video while out this weekend. He is the captain of the Teresa Marie IV with Blue Harvest Fisheries. Leeman says...
WMTW

Maine gas prices rise faster than most of the country

PORTLAND, Maine — Gas prices are rising quickly in Maine with the statewide average rising to $4.67 per gallon on Wednesday, according to AAA. Prices were even higher in Cumberland County with an average of $4.74 per gallon, the highest in the state. At some stations, prices are approaching $5 per gallon.
#Meteorologist
Z107.3

Look Out for Maine’s Elusive Skunk Cabbage Right Now

The strangest most beautiful thing in those shady swampy spots of Maine is called a skunk cabbage and it is quite a sight to behold. You might also know this unusual plant as Skunk Weed, Polecat Weed, Meadow Cabbage, or Swamp Cabbage. You'll know this plant by its big, leafy vibrant green leaves, strange purple flower/fruit, and it's stinky smell. It was used by Native Americans to treat a wide range of medical issues, according to Native Plant Trust, and is found in the Northeast and the Great Lake States of the U.S. and Territories of Canada.
MAINE STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Z107.3

Mainers Can Fish ‘License-Free’ On This June Weekend

Celebrating Father's Day a little early but in the full swing of tourist season, the State of Maine is offering a free weekend of fishing for all Mainers. Free fishing weekends are offered a few times per year here in the State of Maine where anybody may fish without having to obtain a fishing license beforehand. The last free fishing weekend was earlier this year on February 19th and 20th to celebrate the final weeks of winter ice fishing.
BANGOR, ME
94.9 HOM

Drivers On This Massachusetts Highway Had a Cruel Reality Check Over the Weekend

As soon as the sun rose on Saturday, it didn't take long for it to feel like we skipped right over spring (which it feels like we've barely had) and kicked summer right into gear. Areas of New England (mostly inland) hit 90 degrees, with coastal areas still feeling summerish with temps in the 80s, giving Mainers, Granite Staters, and other New Englanders a real good reason to get outdoors.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Gov. Mills headlines celebration for Autism center in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — The Glickman Lauder Center of Excellence in Autism and Developmental Disorders in Portland celebrated its opening on Wednesday with an event headlined by Gov. Janet Mills. The center opened in August of 2021, but the celebration had been delayed due to COVID-19. The center is the...
PORTLAND, ME

