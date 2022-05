Two women and a man face charges, and another man is still wanted, after police say they attacked people in a downtown Greenville parking garage over the weekend. Jennifer Pace, 26, of Greenville, Hannah Poole, 21, of Easley, and Johnny Holcombe Jr., 24, of Greenville, all face assault and battery charges, according to warrants. Pace faces two counts and Poole faces three counts, and both women also face a malicious damage charge.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO