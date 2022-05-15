Suspects in Swatara Twp. assault identified

A man was standing outside a Gettysburg diner last week when somebody shot him after asking if he wanted to buy drugs, police said. Gettysburg police said the man was shot during an argument around 11:53 p.m. May 10 in the Gilliland Alley area, near the Lincoln Diner. The man...
US Marshals have arrested a man who is believed to have shot and killed Selvin McEwan during a domestic dispute, according York City police. Selvin H. McEwan Jr., 30, of York, was shot at his home in the 200 block of East Poplar Street of York on Sunday, Oct. 3, at approximately 5:13 p.m., York City police said the following day.
Police in Pittsburgh say a six-year-old boy was shot in the head Sunday night. Pittsburgh police and EMS responded to the 400 block of Johnston Avenue for reports of a 6-year-old male who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The six-year-old was transported to the hospital in critical condition by medics. There are […]
A suspect has been identified in the case of a newlywed couple found shot to death at a Utah campsite last summer, said authorities who revealed that he died by suicide shortly after the killings. Kylen Schulte, 24, and Crystal Beck Turner, 38, were discovered suffering gunshot wounds on Aug....
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
The funeral was being held on Saturday afternoon for Vicky White, an Alabama corrections official who helped inmate and boyfriend Casey White escape a county jail, leading police on an 11-day manhunt where Ms White died – apparently by suicide – as police closed in.The service was taking place at Center Hill Cemetery in Lexington, Alabama, about 24 miles away from the jail where the couple made their dramatic escape.The memorial is the final chapter in a dramatic search for the fugitives involving police from Alabama to Indiana, where the couple was found in a motel.Vicky White, who is unrelated to...
The Alabama corrections officer and the prison inmate who disappeared six days ago had a relationship spanning years that included her calling him at a state prison. Law enforcement officials shared more details of the relationship between Vicky White, 56, and Casey White, 38, as a manhunt continues for the two of them after they disappeared on April 29 when Vicky White said she was transporting the murder suspect from Lauderdale County Jail.
A 38-year-old mother was arrested on Monday, May 1, after her young sons were discovered in their beds with gunshot wounds to their heads, Pennsylvania authorities say. The boys, ages 9 and 13, were found alive in the Upper Makefield home but are not expected to survive, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said during a news briefing Monday afternoon. They were rushed to an area hospital and are being kept alive so their organs can be transplanted, the district attorney said.
MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A man in Carbon County has died in an apparent accident on a riding lawnmower. Police and the coroner were called around 3:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the 2700 block of Blakeslee Boulevard Drive West in Mahoning Township. A photojournalist for 69 News said...
Newly released surveillance video appears to show missing Alabama corrections officer Vicky White leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center Friday morning with the fugitive suspected murderer Casey Cole White walking behind her in leg shackles and handcuffs. The shocking escaped, allegedly faciliated by the jail's assistant director of corrections, kicked...
The U.S. Marshals Service is searching for fugitive Andrew Kristovich, who escaped from an Oregon prison and is wanted on new charges of rape, assault and strangulation. Kristovich, 38, was initially arrested in connection to 2018 cartel-linked gun and drug charges, along with 30 other defendants. Last year, he was sentenced to 60 months, or five years, in prison with credit for time served, as well as four years of supervised release, federal records show.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
April 29 (Reuters) - Three Florida correctional officers were ordered to be held without bond on Friday after they were charged with murder in the beating death of a inmate housed in a mental health unit two months ago while he was being taken to another prison. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge...
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
At least two people are dead and another is hospitalized after alleged opioid fentanyl overdoses at a DC jail, multiple sources report. Ramone O'Neal, 28, and Sean Lee, 37, were said to be in the same cell when they reportedly overdosed at D.C. Jail on Sunday, May 15, according to WTOP and NBC Washington.
Comments / 0