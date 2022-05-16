Missing-Runaway 15-Year-Old Last Seen In Port Richey, Found Safe

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Kayden Krumwiedehas been located safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Kayden Krumwiede, a missing-runaway 15-year-old.

Deputies say that Krumwiede is 5’3”, approx. 125 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on May 13 in the Vienna Lane area of Port Richey.

Krumwiede was last seen wearing glasses, a tie-dye shirt. gray sweatpants and white crocs.

If you have any information on Krumwiede’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips .

