ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Patriots 'Underrated' Michael Onwenu Ready for ‘Changing of the Guard’

By Mike D'Abate
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YkSWP_0ff9RaNE00

New England Patriots offensive lineman Michael Onwenu is well-prepared for a transition to the right side of the offensive line in 2022.

For more than two decades, the New England Patriots have prioritized consistency, and even excellence, along both the offensive and defensive lines. The team’s six Super Bowl Championships during head coach Bill Belichick’s tenure are sufficient evidence of the team’s prioritization of stout performance by their linemen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hSlfv_0ff9RaNE00

Michael Onwenu blocks Chargers’ defender Joey Bosa

(Cred: USA Today Sports Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mfVtw_0ff9RaNE00

Michael Onwenu prepares for the snap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCLrG_0ff9RaNE00

Michael Onwenu (71), Mac Jones (10) and Isaiah Wynn (76)

Photo Cred: Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Despite losing two of their top offensive lineman this offseason, the Pats 2022 o-line still projects to be one of the better units of its kind in the NFL this season.

Michael Onwenu is one of the primary reasons for that.

While the 24-year-old has received his share of accolades during his two-year tenure with the Pats, may consider his contributions to the team as underrated. In fact, Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently ranked the former Wolverine as the most underrated player on the Patriots roster .

Per PFF’s player evaluation:

Onwenu seems to be underrated even by the Patriots, who couldn’t find a starting spot for him last season despite his excellent play across multiple positions since being drafted. Onwenu has played left guard and right tackle well for the Patriots and has back-to-back seasons with a PFF grade of at least 84.3. His run blocking is outstanding, while his pass protection is more than adequate. He has already vastly exceeded expectations as a sixth-round pick and could develop into an elite offensive lineman.

Rated Rookie

Onwenu was selected 182nd overall by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. During his time at the University of Michigan, he primarily lined up at right guard. Still, Onwenu's versatility became quite evident during training camp. As such, he made New England’s 53-man roster, sharing snaps at offensive tackle with veteran [and then-Patriot] Jermaine Eluemunor. By Week Five, Onwenu had earned his spot as New England’s starting right tackle.

Per Pro Football Focus (PFF), Onwenu allowed a pressure on just 2.9 percent of all pass protection snaps. He ranked fifth out of all the league’s offensive tackles with a minimum 200 snaps in 2020. His 84.3 overall PFF grade was by far the best of any rookie offensive lineman.

Sophomore slide?

Although Onwenu was one of the Patriots’ most prolific offensive linemen in 2020, he found himself in line for yet another positional change in 2021. With the returning Trent Brown expected to take on the duties at right tackle, Onwenu appeared to be the choice to fill the void at left guard. The interior role had recently been vacated by former all-pro guard Joe Thuney, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 offseason.

The switch proved to be less-than-comfortable for Onwenu, who was eventually replaced in the starting lineup by reserve lineman Ted Karras. As a result, he saw his time on the line reduced from taking 92 percent of the Patriots offensive snaps in 2020, to 62 percent in 2021. He also spent a great deal of the season aligning as a ‘jumbo tight end.’ When called upon to line up outside the tackle, Onwenu proved to be a surprisingly versatile player. Though making the move to a blocking tight end was a big challenge, he was able to use the opportunity to deepen his on-field savvy by working with multiple coaches on the Patriots staff.

Rise Again in the Third Year?

Though Onwenu’s output may have been reduced a bit in 2021, he is still a key member of the Patriots offense. At nearly 6-3, 350, he is a massive lineman with excellent length. At his best, the Pats lineman has shown a consistent and impressive ability to overwhelm defenders in the run game, while anchoring well to protecting the passer. It is a rare occasion on which he is easily bypassed on a pass block.

With Karras’ departure , as well as the trade of guard Shaq Mason, the Michigan product is now highly expected to return to his natural spot on the offensive line in the upcoming season. Initially, he was thought to be the primary choice to replace Karras at left guard. However, having played right guard at the University of Michigan, he will likely slot into that position for 2022 — especially after New England selected offensive lineman Cole Strange 29th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gW9T8_0ff9RaNE00

Trent Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASt03_0ff9RaNE00

Ted Karras

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BanJ1_0ff9RaNE00

Shaq Mason

Therefore, and deservedly so, Onwenu is expected to join fellow linemen Isaiah Wynn (left tackle), David Andrews (center), Trent Brown (right tackle) and Strange (left guard) on the starting unit. Still, it would not be a surprise to occasionally hear “No. 71 is eligible” via public address in a handful of games on New England’s 2022 season slate, due to his previous success as a blocker and a tight end.

Whether he is underrated is not Onwenu’s primary, or even secondary, concern. He remains very Patriot-esque in his approach to the upcoming season; focused on the task at hand:

“I just approach the offseason doing the basics, the general rules that will lead you and carry you along during the season,” Onwenu told reporters during training camp in 2021. “Whatever, position-wise, as long as I’m doing the technique that my coaches are teaching, anywhere I am, I’ll be pretty good using the same techniques.”

As the team heads into 2022, New England’s offensive line seems to be well positioned with Michael Onwenu making the shift to the right side.

The ‘changing of the guard’ is looking to be a seamless transition.

Tom Brady Gets Lucrative Broadcast Deal Upon Retirement (; 1:40)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patriots Released Quarterback Monday: NFL World Reacts

The New England Patriots have waived quarterback, D'Eriq King. The move was announced on Monday after the Patriots signed King directly after the NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent. King was the starting quarterback at Miami during the 2020 and 2021 seasons and was also at Houston from 2016-19.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Steelers Cut Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced eight roster moves on Monday, signing four undrafted rookies from the team's weekend minicamp. As a result, Pittsburgh had to release four players to make room. One of them was veteran linebacker John Simon. Simon, 31, appeared in one game with the Steelers last season, playing...
COLUMBUS, OH
Popculture

Former Saints Coach Sean Payton Lands New NFL Job

Sean Payton is returning to the NFL (kind of). According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the former New Orleans Saints head coach has accepted a job with Fox. Payton will work in the studio as an NFL analyst throughout the 2022 season, and it's believed he will join the Fox NFL Sunday crew when Jimmy Johnson is off.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mac Jones
Yardbarker

This Blockbuster Trade has Packers Trading Star Running Back for Star Wide Receiver

We have officially reached the middle of May and the Green Bay Packers have yet to add any veteran wide receivers to their roster (outside of Watkins). At this point most of the big name wide receivers that figured to be on the market have made amends or been traded… except for one. AJ Brown was traded to Philadelphia. Deebo Samuel has seemed to make amends with the 49ers. DK Metcalf said himself that he thinks a deal will get done with Seattle. Terry McLaurin…. contract talks have gone no where.
GREEN BAY, WI
brownsnation.com

Browns Fans React To Another QB Signing

An unexpected piece of news came out of Cleveland Browns‘ rookie camp over the weekend. The Browns signed Alcorn State left-handed quarterback Felix Harper. The quarterback room is now a party of five with Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Baker Mayfield, Joshua Dobbs, and Harper. Here is how Browns fans...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Sean Payton Has Reportedly Landed Job For 2022 Season

Despite stepping down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints at the end of the 2021 season, Sean Payton is staying fairly close to the game of football via his new job. According to ProFootballTalk, Payton has taken a job at Fox. He will be working in the Fox studio and may be a part-time replacement for FOX NFL Sunday star Jimmy Johnson.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#The New England Patriots#Chargers#Usa Today Sports Images#Associated Press#Pats#Pro Football Focus
Yardbarker

Colts could sign veteran QB after trading for Matt Ryan?

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and company are hoping they upgraded at the quarterback position this offseason by trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders and then acquiring one-time Most Valuable Player Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. It appears Indianapolis isn't out of the quarterback market quite yet.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
822
Followers
902
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy