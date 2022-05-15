8 Players Win $13,000,000 Combined On Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Tickets Last Week

Last week, eight players of Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets claimed a whopping $13,000,000 in jackpots with five of the eight winners, playing the new $50 500 The Cash game.

On Tuesday, Guman Redoy, 57, of St. Joseph, Trinidad, claimed a $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.00.

Redoy purchased his winning ticket from Infoplace USA, located at 11401 Northwest 12th Street in Miami. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Also on Tuesday, Joel Duran, 25, of Tampa, claimed a $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Duran purchased his winning ticket from Radiant Food Shop, located at 4301 West Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Wednesday came and Linda Williams, 60, of Sanford, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Williams purchased her winning ticket from Circle K , located at 2500 South French Avenue in Sanford. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

On Thursday, the Florida Lottery announced that Judy Sandberg, of Naples, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Sandberg purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 2450 Vanderbilt Beach Road in Naples. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Friday was the winning day. The lottery announced that Mohammed Mia, 52, of Lake Worth, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Mia purchased his winning ticket from Kwik Stop, located at 109 South 3rd Street in Lantana. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Natisha Howard, 37, of Middleburg, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Howard purchased her winning ticket from the Jacksonville District Office, located at 8206 Philips Highway in Jacksonville.

Martha Morales, 27, of Sebring, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Morales purchased her winning ticket from Circle K, located at 2101 Hammock Road in Sebring. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Friday, the final announcement was that Julio Gonzalez, 42, of Orlando, claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,780,000.00.

Gonzalez purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 10030 University Boulevard in Orlando. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 game, 100X THE CASH launched in January and features more than $337.9 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2,000,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.44.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

