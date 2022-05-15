ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

NASCAR at Kansas: Kurt Busch Wins the AdventHealth 400

By Tyler Mansfield
It wasn’t the cleanest race of the season by any means, but Kurt Busch is leaving Kansas Speedway with a win in the NASCAR AdventHealth 400. On a Sunday filled with many cautions and restarts, Busch was able to stay away from the miscues and drive his No. 45 Toyota to...

Racing News

NASCAR Penalty Report: May 2022 (Kansas Speedway)

On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series unloaded at Kansas Speedway. The 1.5-mile track hosted the AdventHealth 400. View the Kansas penalty report below. During the event, Justin Haley had a wheel come off his machine. He becomes the latest driver and team to be handed a stiff penalty for the loss of a wheel.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: May 2022 (Kansas Speedway)

Kansas Speedway tv ratings; Viewership numbers for every race in 2022. Over the weekend, NASCAR unloaded at Kansas Speedway. The 1.5-mile track hosted a triple-header race weekend. View NASCAR tv ratings for 2022 below. Saturday’s ARCA Menards Series race brought 440,000 to their tv screens on average. The NASCAR Truck...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Kansas winners and losers

Take a look at the winners and losers after Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway:. Kurt Busch — Kurt Busch’s Kansas triumph was significant in a number of ways. In addition to scoring his first win at the 1.5-mile speedway, Busch brought home a trophy for 23XI Racing, the organization’s second victory in addition to Bubba Wallace‘s Talladega win in October 2021. That makes team co-owner Michael Jordan a multiple-race winner in NASCAR with the Jordan Brand covered across the No. 45 Toyota in Victory Lane. It also signifies the team is capable of winning when the pit crew has a clean day, which has not been a guarantee in the team’s first year as a multi-car organization. Suddenly, Busch is in the playoffs again and has some room to breathe over the second half of the regular season.
KANSAS STATE
