Astronomy

Total lunar eclipse tonight. Will weather permit?

WLOX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStormy last night but parts of South MS had a beautiful eclipse view! Here's a recap & a peek at the forecast. Click and watch the video for details. Weather has quieted down this morning after last...

www.wlox.com

TMJ4 News

Expect heavy frost Wednesday morning

Expect heavy frost by morning. Wednesday has some sun early in the day, then clouds increase with isolated evening sprinkles and light rain possible. We drop back to near 30 Wednesday night and could see a light wintry mix.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Scattered storms are expected this afternoon

Strong storms with gusty winds are expected for Thursday afternoon. “Quiet and mild to start off the morning! Sunshine will stick around through the first half of the day before a upper level disturbance near the area increases our
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Rain, snow and wind targets western US this week

AccuWeather meteorologists say the stormy weather pattern is likely to bring a host of travel disruptions across the western part of the country. All modes of weather, including snow, are forecast to spread across the West this week, AccuWeather forecasters say. The first of two major storms to cross the...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

First Alert Forecast: Expect A Severe Storm Threat On Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with patchy fog and a slight chance for drizzle or light showers.  Temperatures overnight will fall to around 60 degrees.  Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday with a chance for afternoon showers and storms.  There is a LEVEL 1 MARGINAL RISK for severe storms on Sunday afternoon. At that point in the day, there will be the possibility of a few isolated storms producing damaging wind gusts and hail.  Temperatures will reach around 80 degrees by mid-afternoon. A stronger storm system and associated cold front will move through the area Monday afternoon and evening.  The Storm Prediction Center has...
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Late-season snowstorm heading to Rockies

Truckers will probably have to chain up Friday as a late-season storm dumps heavy snow in the northern Rockies. The storm will begin Thursday night, possibly as a mix of rain and snow, turning to all snow Friday as temperatures drop. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm...
BUTTE, MT
WCPO

Rain and storm timeline

Pockets of rain and isolated downpours are in store for the Tri-State right into Friday with chances on Saturday too. Now, following our Mother's Day weekend, the temperatures look like summer. The wet weather continues through the overnight and we could even get a few rumbles of thunder as the...
ENVIRONMENT
WINKNEWS.com

Hot, humid Monday with possible inland storms

Highs will stretch into the 90s Monday afternoon, with winds primarily out of the west. A few storms will be possible inland. These rain chances will be low, and severe thunderstorms are not expected. Boaters will encounter a near-perfect forecast on the water. Even with the muggy feel, many of...
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast

The calendar says summer starts next month. But, our weather says summer has already arrived. It'll sure feel like it this week! Click and watch the forecast video for details. Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Stormy last night but parts of South MS had a...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Chilly storm to send rain, snow across Northwest

The calendar says May, but another taste of winter is headed for the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies as a usually cold weather pattern sets up over the regions. An active pattern is about to resume across the Pacific Northwest, and AccuWeather forecasters say that some snow could even fall across the region in the coming days.
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

UK weather: Met Office issues thunderstorm warning as heavy rain to lash southern England

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as a thunderstorm is set to hit southern England. According to the Met there is a chance that thunderstorms may cause some flooding and disruption on Sunday night largely across parts of southwestern England.Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, the Met Office said, adding spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures with a slight chance that power cuts to homes, services and businesses.“Although the locations affected by thunderstorms remains uncertain,...
ENVIRONMENT
Bridget Mulroy

Powerful Earthquakes Caused by Blood Moon

The Blood Moon of May 2022 kicked off substantial seismic activity.(ozgurdonmaz/iStock) On a daily basis, some earthquakes are expected. Only hours after the Super Blood Moon, earthquakes have been hitting all over the globe.

