Total lunar eclipse tonight. Will weather permit?

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as a thunderstorm is set to hit southern England. According to the Met there is a chance that thunderstorms may cause some flooding and disruption on Sunday night largely across parts of southwestern England.Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, the Met Office said, adding spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures with a slight chance that power cuts to homes, services and businesses.“Although the locations affected by thunderstorms remains uncertain,...
