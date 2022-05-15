Hogs Softball named 4-seed in NCAA Tournament

The 4th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks are a 4-seed in the 2022 NCAA Softball Tournament meaning they will host a Regional and if they advance, a Super Regional.

The other three teams in the Fayetteville Regional are Princton, Wichita State, and Oregon.

Arkansas is coming off a SEC Regular Season Title and their first SEC Tournament Title.

This is the Razorbacks fourth straight Regional appearance (excluding the 2020 canceled season). Two of those Regionals were in Fayetteville, and the other in Stillwater, OK.

Regional action at Bogle Park gets underway on May 20.

